Celtic and Rangers have both been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic lead the way at the summit as they chase down another league title. They have a hefty gap between them and Rangers in 2nd place.

Brendan Rodgers’ side won 3-0 at home to Dundee United on Saturday afternoon. Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah got their goals at Celtic during what turned out to be a comfortable win.

It has been a mixed season so far for Rangers. They will be hoping to find some more consistency over the coming weeks and months.

Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill on Rangers

Rangers Belgian manager Philippe Clement | AFP via Getty Images

Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has said he can’t believe how ‘catastrophic’ Rangers have been over recent times. The Gers were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park last weekend and are sat in 2nd in the table behind their rivals.

O’Neill has said: "Rangers are not very good — and haven't been for quite some time. Celtic have been able to dominate for a long time. It's not as if Celtic have had to wait to be so far ahead, they have dominated from very early in proceedings.

"Fair play to them, but Rangers have been poor, they really have. Domestically, Celtic have been very strong and, you know, Rangers going out of the Scottish Cup as well, that's catastrophic for them. With their major rivals out, well, it's really made Celtic's life a lot easier and paves the way to another trophy.

"To get beaten at Ibrox by Queen's Park, well, that's like a Berwick Rangers result back in 1967. It's awful. That's catastrophic for them and, of course, what it does for Celtic — with them holding a big lead in the SPL — is give them so much confidence for the rest of the season.

"You still have to win matches, but Celtic have done that and performed very creditably in the Champions League."

Celtic unmoved by blow

Kyogo Furuhashi was one of Celtic's most high profile departures in January. | AFP via Getty Images

O’Neill doesn’t think Kyogo Furuhashi’s exit to Rennes will hurt Celtic too much. The Japan international left for France this winter.

His exit paved the way for Jota to return to Scotland. O’Neill has said: "Celtic have been dominant apart from one small hiccup against Rangers. And, because they've got such a big lead in the SPL, it takes some of the pressure off.

"They've lost a big striker in Kyogo, but at the minute, certainly domestically, I don't think it's going to affect them. Rangers have become incapable of going away from home and winning games they would have done in previous seasons. It's looking really good for Celtic and not very good for Rangers. It's not a surprise at all to me."

Celtic are back in action on Tuesday with their second leg Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. They then face an away trip to Easter Road to play Hibernian at the weekend.

As for Rangers, they face St Mirren at Ibrox next Saturday. They then head to Rugby Park next Wednesday to lock horns with Kilmarnock.