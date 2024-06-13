Years in post: 0.58 | SNS Group

The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of window officially opening.

There has been plenty of football headlines to unpack this week as not only are we approaching the start of Euro 2024 but the domestic summer transfer window will also open for business on Friday. Clubs have already been assessing their options ahead of the 2024/25 season and the Scottish Premiership alone could be in for some significant changes as star players are expected to move in, out and around the league.

As Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army prepares to open up this year’s European Championships against hosts Germany, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines in and around Scotland’s top flight. Take a look at the latest for Celtic and Rangers below.

Ex-Celtic star linked with £15m switch

Kieran Tierney’s time at Arsenal looks to be coming to an end as the club are now open to offers for his signature this summer. The defender spent the last season on loan with Real Sociedad but now, according to FootballTransfers, Fulham are ‘ready to move’ for the Scotland international as they prepare to lose Antonee Robinson once the window opens. The Cottagers are willing to let the left-back leave for the right offer and are eyeing Tierney as his potential replacement.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Emirates but remains under contract until 2026. Arsenal are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £15 million in order to sign off on a summer exit. Tierney signed for the Gunners in 2019 on Deadline Day from Celtic in a £25 million move but the North London club are now looking at making a loss on the versatile defender.

The ex-Hoops star is a left-back by trade but can operate on the right as well as centrally, making him an attractive target for those in the Premier League looking to bolster their squads this summer.

Rangers target snubs Ibrox move

Rangers are set to miss out on summer target Damián García as he prepares to put pen to paper in a new deal with Uruguayan side Peñarol. The midfielder’s current contract is due to expire this December but an update from reporter Darío Alberti states that García will sign an extension through to 2026, which will include a salary increase and an exit clause worth $10 million (£7.8m).

Philippe Clement is looking to bolster his midfield options as both John Lundstram and Ryan Jack have left the club as free agents. García had been shortlisted as a potential target, especially given he was entering the final six months of his contract and probably would have been available to sign at a cut price.

However, with a deal now reportedly on the line with his current club, García has ruled himself out of Rangers’ reach, for now at least.