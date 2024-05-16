Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans at the end of the cinch Premiership match at Celtic park, Glasgow. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The latest headlines on the Scottish Premiership transfer rumour mill following Celtic’s title triumph.

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions once again following their emphatic 5-0 win over Kilmarnock to put themselves out of reach of Rangers. The Hoops extend their reign to three seasons as unbeaten winners of Scotland’s top flight, with a game still left to play before the season ends.

Brendan Rodgers’ triumph will put him in good stead to make moves on the transfer market — including potential new signings and keeping hold of current key players. Rangers will also be eager to strengthen as they look to challenge the Bhoys once again next season. Let’s take a look at some of the latest Old Firm transfer headlines.

Ex-club chief predicts big decision to be made on 18-assist star

With the title now wrapped up, Celtic can start looking ahead to the transfer window but their trailblazing squad is at risk of being picked apart by big money offers. A number of Rodgers’ key players this season have been attracting attention and Matt O’Riley is one of the main names in the spotlight.

The midfielder, who has contributed a whopping 18 goals and 18 assists this season, has a lot of eyes on him right now and former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness has weighed in on the exit links. He believes while O’Riley may stay at Parkhead beyond the summer, next season could be the decider on his future.

“From what I know, they did turn down a big bid for O’Riley last year,” Wyness told Football Insider. “My gut feeling is that Rodgers will keep him and other stars around for one more season, and try and keep his squad together.

“If they don’t succeed next season in making big progress, then it may be that O’Riley and a few others choose to move on. Next season is going to be pretty crucial to showing some steps forward under Rodgers.”

Defender discusses uncertain Rangers future

Leon King’s time on the pitch has been extremely limited this season and doubts have been cast over his future at Rangers. The centre-back has made just a mere four Premiership appearances this term, and his first three saw him play just nine minutes overall. King was handed a rare start against Dundee earlier this week, and he seized the opportunity by bagging himself an assist.

The 20-year-old has discussed his future with Rangers and has stressed that he is willing to do pretty much anything, including playing in any position, to secure a permanent spot in Philippe Clement’s side. King admitted is has been ‘hard’ but he has held promising talks with the manager.

"All the talks have been very positive,” he told The Herald. "It is just about biding my time and when I get it to take it with both hands. I have been training and playing in different positions which is only going to benefit myself.