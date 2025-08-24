Steven Naismith has addressed the frustration felt by Celtic fans this summer transfer window.

Former Rangers star Steven Naismith has weighed in on the current ‘frustrations’ at Celtic Park as the end of the summer transfer window rapidly approaches.

With Deadline Day now in sight, the Hoops are still looking to finalise last-minute business. Brendan Rodgers has made it clear throughout the window that he wants to see new signings added to the roster but the business done so far has fallen short of the mark from the fans’ point of view.

The Celtic board has come under fire as supporters have been left disappointed by the lack of money spent this window. Naismith has addressed the unrest among the fanbase, despite their latest win in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic transfer situation addressed by Steven Naismith

Celtic moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table on Saturday thanks to their 3-0 win over Livingston. Just three games in, the Hoops are the only club still standing yet to drop points.

New signing Benjamin Nygren scored a brace, which opened the floor to the discussion of how Rodgers’ new recruits have been getting on in these early days.

“New signings, these guys not having loads of game time, it takes time to get that. It's even harder when you're playing against a team that's sitting at a really low block," Naismith said during his appearance on Sportscene.

“For Celtic, as the manager's probably bored talking about in terms of what's needed in the cutting edge, it's just that speed of play in the final third.”

The former Rangers ace then addressed the ‘frustration’ that has been rising through the fans, with the view that the club aren’t delivering what is expected of them.

“I suppose it's just a matter of time to see if it happens. But you can see the frustration coming from the supporters. They think that the club aren't meeting the expectations of them, probably, and of Brendan Rodgers.

“The one thing you can't question is the way Celtic's been run over the years. But how much do you want to progress, how much do you want to go? And from a manager point of view and a player point of view, they want as much help as they can. They want to continue to grow.”

What has Brendan Rodgers said about Celtic’s transfer window?

Rodgers has not held back during interviews when asked about his side’s recruitment this summer.

After Celtic drew 0-0 against Kairat Almaty in their first leg, they’ve left it all to play for when they travel to Kazakhstan on Tuesday. The pressure is on, as this an all-or-nothing clash for the Bhoys, and Rodgers has highlighted once again Celtic’s need to sign new players.

“I think that we need to improve the squad. There was clarity around that for a long time,” the manager said (via Record Sport).

“We see that. I think supporters see that. We need to improve. This is a performance club. This is a club that's to perform. And that starts on the field.”