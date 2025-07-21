A pundit has made his prediction over Celtic in the transfer market, with Rangers firmly in mind.

One pundit has made a transfer prediction over Celtic - with a view to not letting Rangers make up any ground.

The Hoops are in the midst of pre season preparations and impressed on Saturday by downing Newcastle United 4-0. A raft of new signings have been made by Brendan Rodgers including Shin Yamada as the latest recruit, but the gaffer wants more ahead of an assault on the Champions League and Premiership title defence.

Stiliyan Petrov has noted the changing of the guard at Rangers under the new ownership of Andrew Cavenagh plus 49ers Enterprises, on top of new head coach Russell Martin. The pundit is predicting the transfer market to explode into life as Celtic look to keep Rangers at bay in season 25/26.

Celtic transfer prediction with Rangers twist

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Petrov said: “I expect the transfer market to really heat up around Europe in the next week. Every club is now back in training and managers want to get their targets signed and sealed as quickly as possible. Brendan will be no different in that aspect. He'll want to get to work with the new lads right away.

“Getting new signings integrated is very important. Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren are in and everyone can see they are quality. Kieran was a brilliant servant to Celtic a few years ago and was always a stand-out. He's now at an age where he is coming into the best four or five years of his career. That's an exciting prospect. Benjamin appears to have settled and he will be keen to show what he can do on a regular basis.

"But it will not stop there. I expect others to come in. The supporters will hope to see new faces in by the time the SPFL League season starts against St Mirren in early August. I think that will happen. Lots of hard work will be going on behind the scenes and there will be plenty of dialogue with other clubs and agents. It's just about trying to piece it all together. Transfers are rarely easy to get over the line. There are many different things to take into account - but there are enough things in Celtic's favour to bring in the extra quality that everyone wants to see. The team will want to get off to a good start in the League and not give Rangers any encouragement.

Celtic Champions League objective

"There are also Champions League qualifiers next month and that is so important to Celtic. After the excellent progress that was made last season they will want to kick on and do well again. They will not want to drop down into the Europa League. We are well aware of the fantastic financial rewards on offer for being in the Champions League.

“That is great, but it is about the prestige for the manager and the players. They want to go up against the very best. It's the same for the supporters. They love the Champions League theme tune on a midweek night under the floodlights. It gives everyone goosebumps. But nothing can be taken for granted at any time. Tough opponents will face them and they will need to be at their very best to get a successful outcome.”