The former Everton right back is set for a move abroad and could play with a teammate he featured with at Celtic

A Celtic flop has reportedly rejected Sheffield United to go abroad - and Fabrizio Romano’s next club reveal could pave the way for a Hoops reunion.

The Parkhead side are looking to equip Brendan Rodgers with a squad fit for a fight on four fronts including the Premiership, Champions League and domestic cups. Exits could also beckon as well as exits and left back Greg Taylor is one player who is looking likely to go, running down his contract amid links to Greek side PAOK.

Now if the defender makes that move, he could be joined by a former Celtic teammate in Jonjoe Kenny. The right back struggled at Celtic in the infamous 20/21 campaign where 10 in a row was lost but did feature alongside Taylor while in Glasgow, most recently in Germany with Hertha Berlin.

Now transfer guru Romano says the pair could be on opposite flanks abroad as he has given the done deal treatment and his signature catchphrase to the Englishman. Other offers were on the table, including Sheffield United, but now the road has been paved to a possible Celtic reunion abroad.

He said on X: “Jonjoe Kenny says yes to PAOK, deal done and here we go. Agreement between club and player in the last hours. Medical check and signing in the next few days. Jonjoe Kenny will play in Europe next season after rejecting Köln, Werder Bremen, Sheffield United.”

Sheffield United transfer heartbreak

It comes as Kenny admitted in January that a move to Sheffield United had collapsed in the winter window as he sought an exit from Hertha Berlin. He said: “Yes, it is true that Sheffield [United] want to sign me immediately, and I want to take this step as well. I truly love Hertha BSC and owe the club a great deal.

“It was exactly the right move for me at the time, and from day one, I have always given 100 per cent for the success of the club, and I still do. Over the past few years, my girlfriend and I have become parents, and many things have changed for us off the pitch. I really want to take this opportunity for my family now and return to our home country together. [United] offer me this option, and I sincerely hope that the clubs can reach an agreement, allowing me to leave Berlin with immense gratitude and on good terms.”

Speaking most recently on Taylor’s future amid the PAOK talk, Rodgers said: “The door is not closed. I think probably both he and I are just focusing on the performance level of the team, and once the season’s over on Saturday, then he’ll have a bit more thinking time and space to be able to do that. I wouldn’t shut the door totally on it. I gave my feelings of what may happen a number of weeks back, just having experienced so many of these situations and what it can look like. I would definitely say it’s not 100 per cent that it’s going to be his last game – I think I’ve put on record a number of times my keenness to keep him here.”