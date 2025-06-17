Here are some of the latest Celtic transfer news items

And there could be more incomings at Parkhead shortly with deals close to being struck for Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren and Fulham striker Callum Osmand, while movement is also expected in the opposite direction.

With so much speculation flying, it can be hard to keep track of what is what. Here is the latest on TEN of the most pressing topics surrounding Celtic at this moment.

Benjamin Nygren

Swedish winger is in advanced talks with Celtic, with Sky Sports claiming a fee is close to being agreed with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in a move that will cost the Hoops around £2 million. Might not be the only attacker to arrive at Parkhead before the end of the summer window.

Callum Osmand

This deal appears to be all-but done, with the Fulham centre-forward having already passed a medical. Currently enjoying some down time on holiday after sharing a number of photos of him basking in the sunshine abroad with the post captioned ‘recharged’. Has only played Premier League 2 football, ut is likely to join up with the first-team squad rather than the B-team.

Maik Nawrocki

A return to Poland looks to be on the cards for the centre-back who finds himself well down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers. Pogon Szczecin want to sign the 24-year-old fringe man, despite making only three league appearances last term. The club’s sporting director, Tan Kesler, stated: “We have talked to Maik Nawrocki from Celtic.”

Hayato Inamura

Multiple reports in Japan have claimed that talks with Celtic are ‘moving in the right direction’ with the 23-year-old left-sided defender currently plying his trade for Albirex Niigata. Would offer defensive versatility and an official contract is likely to be signed after undergoing a local medical check. Sky Sports have since backed up those claims with Inamura said to be keen on making the move to Glasgow. Described on the club’s website as ‘A center back with high covering ability that makes use of his speed. He is also skilled at building up the play with accurate technique, delivering long balls from a wide field of vision, and creating opportunities’.

Ross Doohan

Goalkeeper has left Aberdeen on a free transfer at the end of last season and will rejoin the club he came through the youth system at. Doohan will replace Scott Bain as third-choice keeper initially off the back of making his international debut for Scotland. The length of his contract has yet to be confirmed, but he will return to Parkhead a much more experienced shot-stopper.

Nicolas Kuhn

German wide man could be on the move after 18 months at Parkhead, with RB Leipzig eager to bring their former academy product back to the Bundesliga. Leipzig missed out on European football last season after finishing down in seventh place and a bid of around £15 million is understood to be in the pipeline. Kuhn still has English Premier League interest, but no offers have been tabled yet.

Marco Tilio

Celtic are currently in discussions with Melbourne City over the Australian winger’s future, with the A-League club keen on retaining the player after helping them to the league title. Tilio failed to settle in Scotland and headed back down under for 18 months, where he has rediscovered his best form. The player confirmed that he didn’t know what was going to happen this summer. One to keep an eye on.

Greg Taylor

The left-back is wanted by Danish giants FC Copenhagen and Greek Super League outfit PAOK and an imminent exit is likely for the out-of-contract Scotland international. There has been no indication from Taylor that he wants to remain in Glasgow’s east end with his next destination still up in the air. It was previously reported a deal had been agreed with PAOK, but those claims were countered by stating that negotiations between both parties had broken down.

Evan Ferguson

A loan move to Celtic hasn’t been ruled out for Adam Idah’s international team mate, who is in desperate need of reigniting his career after a frustrating 18 months at Brighton and West Ham. The 20-year-old has struggled to recapture the form that saw him burst onto the scene aged 18 at the Amex Stadium. It’s understood the Republic of Ireland striker would jump at the chance to join the club he supports.

Sondre Orjasaeter

Norwegian Under-21 international is still being eyed up by the Hoops as they look to add more firepower to their attacking options. The Sarpsborg winger is valued at £7 million by his parent club and would offer further creativity on the left flank, but with a deal for Nygren close to completion, it will be interesting to see if the Scottish champions follow up on their initial interest in Orjasaeter.