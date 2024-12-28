Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your daily round-up of news headlines for Celtic and Rangers heading into the weekend's Premiership fixtures

Celtic eventually cruised to a 4-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Motherwell on Boxing Day and will attempt to sign off the year in style when they return to action against St Johnstone on Sunday.

Rangers lost further ground on the Hoops at the top of the table after going down 2-1 at St Mirren to fall 12 adrift of their rivals with a visit to Motherwell up next for Philippe Clement’s side.

With so much to play for heading into the New Year, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer speculation and headlines, with only a few days before the January window opens.

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei is on loan at Internacional. | Getty Images

Forgotten Celtic man eyed by three clubs amid £7m exit link

Cruzeiro have joined Internacional and Palmeiras in a three-way battle to sign forgotten Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei - with the Scottish champions so far delaying making a decision on the player’s future.

The Argentine left-back has rediscovered his best form on loan at Brazilian Serie A club Internacional this season and was recently voted into the league’s ‘Team of the Year’. His current side have just three days remaining to turn the loan deal into a permanent one, but Celtic’s £7million asking price is outwith their budget.

Now, fresh reports in Brazil claim the Hoops have responded to the Porto Alegre-based club by suggesting they could fund the transfer in instalments instead, but that a final call on Bernabei’s next move won’t be made until next month when the window officially opens.

That has led Cruzeiro to join the race for the 24-year-old’s signature, whose stock has risen again in South America, two and a half years after moving to Parkhead from Lanus in a move worth £3.75m.

Rangers ace opens up on Scottish football culture shock

Robin Propper admits he's still adjusting to Scottish football and accepting that losing is completely out of the question for Rangers. The Dutch defender was brought on as a early first-half sub for the injured Leon Balogun against St Mirren, having endured a rocky start to his time in Govan.

He moved from FC Twente in the summer but has taken time to adapt fully to the Rangers’ mentality while facing up to the different style of football from what he was previously used to in the Netherlands.

In an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, he confessed: “It's so different from what I was used to. At Twente, you can lose. At Rangers, after a disappointment in the eyes of the outside world, everything is bad. There is so much media around the club. Those are just the laws of the top club. The supporters expect a lot. You have to become champions.

“But I have not regretted the move for a second. The football is comparable to the Netherlands. But of course, I had to get used to it. The way most Scottish clubs play is very opportunistic, or a lot of long balls.

“In the Eredivisie, I liked a thoughtful, calm build-up. But here the opponents' supporters immediately start whistling when you do that. In the Netherlands last year, only Almere City played the Scottish way. Rangers are one of the few teams who do want to build from the back.”