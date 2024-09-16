Former Celtic goalkeeper Gordon Marshall | Getty Images

The experienced shot-stopper spent seven seasons at Celtic Park between 1991 and 1998

St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of former Celtic and Scotland shot-stopper Gordon Marshall as their new goalkeeping coach after he agreed to a McDiarmid Park return.

The Perth club had been searching to fill the position since Craig Hinchliffe followed ex-Saints No.1 Dimitar Mitov to Aberdeen and Ryan Esson decided to take up his first managerial post in the Highland League a month ago.

60-year-old Marshall is a highly regarded figure in Scottish football and brings a wealth of experience to the role having stepped into coaching shortly after hanging up his gloves at the end of the 2002/03 season. He had a spell at Motherwell before joining top-flight rivals Hibernian in late 2005 - a position he held until the summer of 2009.

Thereafter, he worked for Alloa Athletic and St Johnstone alongside Derek McInnes on a part-time basis before returning to Fir Park in August 2011 after taking up a full-time role. Since then, Marshall has been on the coaching staff at several other Scottish clubs, including Aberdeen where he replaced club legend Jim Leighton.

He had a short stint at Queen of the South in 2022 and was most recently hired by Hamilton Accies where he worked closely with both the first-team and academy players. He will now be tasked with developing a trio of keepers - Josh Rae, Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn - who will all benefit from Marshall’s knowledge of the game as they seek to end their disappointing start to the Premiership campaign.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Gordon Marshall as first-team goalkeeping coach. Gordon (60) was most recently working with Hamilton Academical and has a wealth of experience in Scottish football. As well as a previous spell with us here at McDiarmid Park under Derek McInnes, Gordon has also coached at Hibernian, Alloa Athletic, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Queen of the South.

“Gordon enjoyed a successful playing career and started out as a youngster at Rangers and then turned out for East Fife and Falkirk. He would move on to make more than 100 appearances for Celtic before taking his place between the posts for Kilmarnock and then Motherwell. Gordon starts with immediate effect and was out on the training pitch on Monday. Everyone at St Johnstone would like to welcome Gordon to the club.”

Commenting on his new role, Marshall said: “I’m delighted to be back at McDiarmid Park and I’d like to thank everyone for the warm welcome. I’m looking forward to getting to work with a group of young, talented goalkeepers.”

Following his departure from Hamilton Accies, director of football Gerry Strain commented: “I am grateful to Gordon for all that he has done for the club in his short spell with us here. He has been working alongside Dean (Lyness) and Charlie (Albinson) as well as those in the academy to help improve our players on and off the pitch. Joining St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership is a terrific opportunity for him and we wish him all the best.”

Marshall spent seven seasons at Celtic Park between 1991 and 1998. He initially served as back-up to Packie Bonner and spent time out on two separate lon spells to gain more regular game time. It wasn’t until Tommy Burns’ appointment as Hoops manager at the start of the 1994/95 season that he became the club’s regular first-choice keeper.