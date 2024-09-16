Billy Dodds has discussed Rangers' chance of winning silverware this season. | Getty Images

Billy Dodds has been hugely critical of his former club after a slow start to the season

Ex-Rangers star Billy Dodds believes his former club simply don’t have enough quality to knock Celtic off their perch in this season’s title race.

Dodds, who lifted one league title and two cups during his time at Ibrox, has not been impressed with Rangers’ start to the season and feels that manager Philippe Clement needs to quickly decide his best XI if the Gers are to remain competitive this term.

“On the evidence of what I’ve seen, I don’t think they’ll have enough this season, but they have got to try and close the gap and make sure that they keep the pressure on Celtic as the season goes on – not make it easy for them.” Dodds told BBC Sportscene.

He added: “They’ve got a lot of new players, they’re going to have to get their best 11, and get a regular starting XI of what he thinks his best 11 are and go with that.

“Get a momentum going, and try and win some games just to keep on Celtic’s coattails – but that’s easier said than done.”

Rangers started the season with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Hearts before responding with victories over Motherwell, St Johnstone and Ross County. However, just as the Gers were gathering momentum, they suffered a costly 3-0 defeat away to the champions where they were second best in every department. As it stands, Rangers sit in third position and are five points behind champions Celtic after just five league matches.

Clement’s men did however return to winning ways at the weekend thanks to Tom Lawrence’s early strike against Dundee United at Tannadice Stadium.

Rangers’ focus turns to a League Cup quarter-final tie at Dundee this weekend before kicking off their Europa League campaign with a trip to Malmo. The Light Blues end the month with a return to Ibrox to take on a Hibs side that recently picked up their first league win of the season.