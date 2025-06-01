Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title again in this past season.

The Hoops will be hoping for more of the same in the next campaign. Brendan Rodgers will also want his team to be more of a force in Europe too. As for Rangers, their takeover is finally complete and they can look forward to the future now. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager.

Barry Ferguson was placed in caretaker charge after Philippe Clement’s sacking. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Former Celtic man Kolo Toure wanted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Celtic player Kolo Toure is ‘under consideration’ by Pep Guardiola to join his coaching staff at Manchester City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. The 44-year-old, who made 120 caps for Ivory Coast, ended his playing career at Celtic Park. He joined the Hoops in 2016 and went on to play 17 games, nine of which came in the league, before he hung up his boots.

Toure also had spells at Arsenal, Liverpool and City has delved into the coaching world over recent times. He worked under Rodgers at Celtic before following him to Leicester City. The ex-defender also had a stint as the manager at Wigan Athletic but his time with the Latics didn’t last long.

He is currently back at the Etihad Stadium as a youth coach. He said earlier this year: “I was looking to get back into a job and when the opportunity came and I spoke to Thomas [Krucken, City Academy Director] about an opportunity to come here, it was fantastic.

"Especially working for the club I played for, I had a great time playing here. My connection to Man City has always been there because I worked with the loan players for a moment. When the opportunity came I was very happy, it's very important for me to stay in the game."

Rangers eye Almamy Toure deal

According to Africa Foot, Rangers have set their ‘sights’ on Kaiserslautern defender Almany Toure. The Gers are being linked with a swoop for the Bundesliga.2 man this summer. They have the chance to bring in some new faces over the coming months when the next window opens up for business. Toure, 29, is a Mali international with one cap under his belt so far. He joined his current club back in 2023 and has since become one of their key players. They could now face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from Scotland.

Rangers could see the player as someone to boost their defensive ranks. If he completed a switch to Ibrox, he would give the Glasgow outfit more competition and depth at the back. He would also help plug the gap left by Leon Balogun’s exit. Toure rose up through the academy ranks at AS Monaco and was a regular at various different youth levels. He then broke into their first-team in 2015 before moving over to Germany. He initially played for Eintracht Frankfurt before Kaiserslautern came calling.