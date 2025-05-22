Former Celtic boss was full of praise for the support given to the Tottenham players by their families after ending club’s lengthy trophy drought

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou proved he’s no clown and a man of his word after leading Tottenham Hotspur to their first trophy in 17 years - then praised the impact of the players’ families in helping them “become champions” in the wake of their Europa League final triumph.

The under-fire Australian was mocked pre-match after insisting earlier in the season that he always wins silverware in his second season, but he managed to successfully fulfil his promise as Brennan Johnson’s 42nd-minute winner was enough to sink Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could prove to be the former Celtic boss’ parting shot as doubts continue to swirl over his future as manager of the North London club following a woeful Premier League campaign. Their European exploits have papered over some of the cracks domestically with languishing down in 17th place.

If sacked by the Tottenham board this summer, Postecoglou will now leave his post as a club legend after etching his name into the history books and having had the last laugh are being labelled “a clown”.

Celebrations went on long into the night in Basque Country following their success and a video clip leaked on social media by The Spurs Web showed Postecoglou taking the mic and addressing the contribution of every player’s inner circle by revealing he played them a video relating to the value of family before sending his side out onto the pitch at the San Mames.

Postecoglou makes family a prominent theme at Tottenham - just as he did at Celtic

Postecoglou made family a big theme during his time in charge of Celtic and has carried that to Spurs with his player’s loved ones including partners, children and parents all basking in the glory together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Very, very quick. I’m used to people listening when I talk. I just want to say that I made a big thing for us as a group about family this year and how important family is. These boys, I am so proud of them and the staff. They have been the best family that I could ever be associated with but more importantly is everyone in this room and how you have helped these boys become champions.

“They truly deserve it, they are outstanding people, not just outstanding players. I could not be prouder to be their manager, and I want everyone to enjoy tonight and what it means because every single one of you deserve it from the bottom of my heart.

“I have never been prouder to be a manager of a football club, than a manager of these players and the people with them. You, their families, trust me, I played a video before the game and it inspired them to win this game today. Every single one of them is a champion, well done and enjoy the night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou's success could yet come in his penultimate game at the helm ahead of facing Brighton in their final league match of the campaign on Sunday.

He is confident he's building a young squad and wants to use their trophy success as a springboard, declaring: “I don't feel like I've completed the job yet, we're still building. The moment I accepted the role I had one thing in my head, and that was to win something. More than anything else I had that in my head, and we've done that now so I want to build on it.”