Ally McCoist has passed on his congratulations to the former Celtic boss after delivering on his bullish promise

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has put all rivalry aside by expressing his delight at former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s Europa League triumph with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 59-year-old Australian - who lifted five trophies and won a domestic Treble during his two seasons in charge at Parkhead - faces an uncertain future at the North London club, despite ending Spurs 17-year wait for a trophy on Wednesday night.

A 1-0 victory over fellow English giants Manchester United in Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium meant Postecoglou had delivered on his bullish promise that he would win silverware during his second year at the club.

Tottenham have endured a wretched Premier League campaign, which cannot be glossed over, but Postecoglou managed to finally ditch their ‘Spursy’ reputation, relating to their inability to win when it mattered most.

And he has subsequently earned the acclaim from a galaxy of top pundits and former superstars, who have offered their congratulations after Brennan Johnson bundles home shortly before half-time to settle the tie.

Galaxy of superstars react to Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League win

And Ibrox hero McCoist has lavished praise on Postecoglou. He stated: “Ange delivers what he says he does – that'll be the story tomorrow. And rightly so... I'll put my cards on the table, I'm absolutely delighted for him. Some of the criticism has been way over the top – particularly in the buildup to this final. I don't think anyone can grudge him this trophy.”

Celtic icon Chris Sutton reckons a lot of Postecoglou’s biggest critics with be “eating humble pie” with the Aussie now having the last laugh after getting his hands on that elusive trophy.

He said: “Beautiful… all the s*** he’s taken off people. Bold, brave , backed his ability as a coach. One idiot disrespectfully inferred he was a clown a couple of days ago. Who’s the clown now? Well played Ange. He's been proven correct. He always wins in his second season. A lot of people eating a lot of humble pie right now. Get in there! Delighted for the big Aussie.”

Rangers-daft WWE star Drew McIntyre jokingly admitted: “You won Spurs. Enjoy the Europa League. I hope it makes you very happy. Dear Lord, what a sad little life Ange. You ruined my tweet completely so you could have a trophy. Now take your trophy and get out of my mentions.”

It follows Postecoglou’s comments that he remains “very” hungry to continue building with his squad and believes winning the Europa League “can be a great platform to kick on” from.

He stated: “We've got a really young group of players. You can talk to them about success and what it means but until they feel it, it doesn't become real. I've got no doubt that all those boys, after having this feeling, they will want it again. To get it again they will need to make similar sacrifices. They have climbed the mountain now and know what it takes to get to where we are.

“I think that accelerates the opportunities to build a team and make it successful and make it competitive at the highest level for years to come. I think there is still a lot of work to be done, that's obvious, but not as much work as people may think. People may bang on about the 20 league defeats but they are missing the point of what we are trying to build here. I really feel that this can be a great platform for us to kick on.”