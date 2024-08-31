How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: TV channels, kick-off time and more

TV (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers lock horns this weekend in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic host Rangers this weekend in their latest Scottish Premiership clash. They head into the game on the back of three wins in a row to start the new season.

The Hoops have beaten Kilmarnock, Hibernian and St Mirren so far without conceding a goal. Brendan Rodgers’ side are aiming to win the league title once again in this campaign.

As for Rangers, they have seven points on the board. They drew 0-0 away at Hearts in their first outing but have bounced back with consecutive wins over Motherwell and Ross County.

The transfer window is now shut and both teams will be stuck with what they have got now until January. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming game...

What time is Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic vs Rangers kicks-off at 12:30 BST on Sunday 1st September.

Where is Celtic vs Rangers being played?

Celtic vs Rangers is being held at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

Is Celtic vs Rangers being shown on TV?

Yes. The game is being shown live on Sky Sports on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football to subscribers of the channel.

What has been said ahead of Celtic vs Rangers?

Celtic boss Rodgers has said he is expecting it to be a tough test for his players. He has said: “We always expect the challenge. People can sometimes assume that when you’re doing well and everything’s going great that you’ll just turn up and win. That’s a very dangerous way to think and that’s why at Celtic we never, ever do that.

“We are in a really, really good place as a team, from a football perspective, the level we’re playing at with and without the ball is really pleasing. But we come into these games and these are different games, these are emotional games. But how we’ve always tried to handle these is to focus on our performance. So the players have prepared really well all this week and, Rangers will come in, and, like I said, it will be a tough game.”

Rangers manager Philippe Clement was delighted with their performance in their 6-0 win over Ross County last time out and said: “What pleased me most? A lot of things because it is about all the details that we have been working on for weeks and months.

“You see a young talented team who get to know each other better and better and understand all the details better and better and then you get good results if the efficiency is there. It was there in moments; it could have also been more today but you see more and more the football we want to play and with a lot of movement without the ball and people being in the right positions.

“I am very glad about that with for example the two goals of Cyriel [Dessers], I think it is a big difference from six months ago the way he runs now, how he finds the spaces. What we have been working on but also with Rabbi [Matondo] for example, who is now in front of goal and then he is decisive and gives two assists.”