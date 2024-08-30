Ianis Hagi is expected to leave Rangers this summer. | AFP via Getty Images

A forgotten Rangers star could be on the move on deadline day

Rangers' Europa League rivals FCSB - formerly Steaua Bucharest - have launched a bid to take frozen-out Light Blues star Ianis Hagi back to Romania, according to reports in the playmaker's homeland.

The 25-year-old has been controversially omitted from Philippe Clement's first team plans after a disappointing loan spell which saw him fail to score in any of his 22 appearances for Spanish side Alaves in La Liga.

Hagi joined Rangers in 2020 and in his first full season was initially a hit with supporters as he helped Steven Gerrard’s team win their first title in a decade.

However, following the ex-midfielder’s departure he has failed to impress the likes of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale, who both saw him as a peripheral player while Clement has frozen the Romanian completely out of his plans as he aims to make his own stamp on the team this summer.

Hagi has a clause in his contract that would see him earn a wage hike if he features again for the Ibrox club - which Record Sport understands to be in the region of £6000.

Rangers are not willing to pay this figure and as such have erased him from their plans heading forward. They wish to sell Hagi to alleviate any pressures caused by FFP and are keen to sell the player to raise funds for future transfers.

As it stands, Hagi’s career is in limbo, but FCSB owner Gigi Becali could offer him and the club a lifeline after telling Romanian TV that he wants to sign Hagi this summer. He added that will speak to the player's legendary dad, Gheorghe, who represented both Real Madrid and Barcelona during a decorated career in the 1990s.

Becali told gsp.ro: “I'm going to talk to Gica tomorrow (no - today), if he wants, we'll make an agreement. Look, I'm forcing Ianis to start in all eight European matches. And Gica should decide his change, let him decide when he leaves the field.”