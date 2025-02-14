Here is who we think could start for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership clash vs Dundee United this weekend

Celtic will attempt to bounce back from their narrow Champions league playoff first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich when they welcome an out-of-sorts Dundee United to Parkhead this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership leaders return to domestic duty sitting 13 points clear at the summit, while the third-placed visitors are looking over their shoulder having one just one of their last six outings.

The clash against the Tangerines presents Brendan Rodgers’ men with an opportunity to build more belief ahead of their must-win return leg at the home of the Bundesliga giants in Germany next Tuesday. And given their domestic dominance this season, even a heavily rotated starting line-up should be confident of securing maximum points.

Celtic have won nine of their previous 10 meetings with United, who have allowed teams just below them in the table to make up substantial ground on them in recent weeks. Only seven points separate third to eighth, but manager Jim Goodwin will hope a two-week break in preparation for this game will have freshened his players up.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has a squad brimming with talent to select from and it would be no surprise to see the Celtic boss opt to make a handful of changes with one eye fixed on their huge European second leg tie.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Friday, the Northern Irishman said: “I think we’ll do what we’ve done most of the season. There’s some positions that we’ll freshen up, that we maybe need it. Of course, you can’t not look at Tuesday because the turnaround is so far.

“We know what we’ll have to be at a real high level physically for that game. But I also know the bread and butter. We need to be at a good physical level for this game.

“Since the last time Dundee United played, we’ve played four games in that period. The last time they played was the 1st of February. We will still bring the freshness. I have to think of that when I’m picking a team to find the intensity and look to get the result. Hopefully, from that, we then go on to Tuesday. It’s all about the recovery now and then picking a team that can be fresh.”

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld takes a look at an alternate Celtic XI Rodgers could name against Dundee United, should he decide to make wholesale changes:

Celtic predicted line up vs Dundee United (4-3-3)

GK - Viljami Sinisalo

Made his long-awaited first-team debut against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup and kept a clean sheet. Could be set for another start.

RB - Anthony Ralston

Scotland international has had to remain patient for game time this season due the Alistair Johnston’s impressive form, but never seems to let the side down when he is called on.

RCB - Dane Murray

Back in the senior fold against Raith Rovers after a lengthy period in the Parkhead wilderness. Performed admirably vs Raith and is a player Rodgers still rates highly.

LCB - Liam Scales

Was a mainstay at the start of the campaign before losing his place to Auston Trusty. His minutes has been limited in recent months, but this appears another good game to given the Irishman a run out.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp

Aiming to build some momentum having been involved in all of Celtic’s last three games since arriving late on Deadline Day. Started the Raith cup tie and has made two substitute appearances so far.

CDM - Callum McGregor

The only player who started the first-leg clash vs Bayern that keeps his place in the XI. The skipper has had a few injury niggles, though, this season so Rodgers might be mindful of that.

CM - Luke McCowan

Has often impressed in cameos and when handed the chance to start some games, the former Dundee midfielder brings added quality to the team as he continues to find his feet as a Celtic player.

CM - Arne Engels

With Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo still sidelined through injury, the £11m man could keep his place in the team but will be one that Rodgers looks to protect in the second half.

RW - Yang Hyun-jun

The South Korean made another positive impact as a sub vs Bayern in the closing stages and steadily looks to be fulfilling his potential. Could be rewarded for that bright cameo with a place in the starting line-up for this one.

LW - Jota

A lot was made about the Portuguese attacker taking his place on the bench against Bayern rather than as a starter, but you’d imagine he would come straight back into the XI in Bavaria next Tuesday if he produces a strong display this weekend as he continues to get up to speed

CF - Johnny Kenny

Has shown up well in a couple of substitute appearances but his time on loan at Shamrock Rovers proves he is deserving of a start.

Subs: Schmeichel (GK), Johnston, Taylor, Trusty, Idah, Kuhn, Carter-Vickers, Maeda, Hatate.