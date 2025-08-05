He;s a favourite at Celtic and his sacking proved thorny at Tottenham.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has explained the thinking behind sacking Celtic favourite Ange Postecoglou as manager.

The Australian was tasked with proving doubters wrong again, like he did when winning five trophies out of six at Parkhead after time in Japan, when saying he always wins things in his second season. He delivered a first major trophy to Tottenham for 17 years by winning the Europa League in the spring, but it was not enough to save Postecoglou’s job after finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Frank has now replaced him as head coach. Speaking about the Celtic hero, Levy admits he was put in an impossible situation by the Aussie as a result of poor Premier League form.

Why Ange Postecoglou was sacked by Tottenham

He told The Overlap: "Ultimately, the decision sits with me, but it’s always a collective decision. We have a board of directors, but under the board, we have a group of technical staff, and they advise. We had to explain the decision to part ways with Ange. Ange just won us a trophy – a European trophy – highly significant and he’s always going to be in our history.

“However, we couldn’t lose sight of the fact that we finished 17th in the league, we lost 22 Premier League games, and it’s impossible for Tottenham to be in that position, and so we had to take the emotion out of it and we had to give some data points as to why we decided to do what we did. Whichever level you do it, no one likes telling somebody, ‘You’re losing your job’, but it is the nature of football. We’re there to win and yes, we won a European trophy – and it was fantastic – but we also need to win on all fronts – and the Premier League says it all. Whenever you appoint a coach, you always believe it’s right and you need a lot of ingredients for it to be right. Thomas Frank is a highly intelligent individual; he’s got a fantastic way about him in terms of communication.

"He will be great at developing both young players and older players – and making them better. He gets the style of football we want to play; he understands that Rome wasn’t built in a day – we haven’t set him: ‘You’ve got to win the league this year’. We just want to compete at the highest level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Ange Postecoglou said about Tottenham exit

Speaking after his sacking, the ex Celtic boss said: “When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride. The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible. We have also laid the foundations that means this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.”