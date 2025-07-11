Japanese striker outlines his main focus ahead of travelling to Glasgow to complete his summer move to the Scottish champions

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shin Yamada claims his only focus is building on his international debut for Japan as he prepares to fly to Scotland to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a £1.5 million move to Celtic.

But the versatile striker has raised some concern among the Hoops fanbase after criticising his own performances this season, conceding he has fallen short of the targets he’d previously set at the start of the J-League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic are set to unveil Yamada their latest signing from Asia, with the 25-year-old Kawasaki Frontale star ready to travel to Glasgow after he rounds off playing in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship for his country, with the final of the three-game format against South Korea taking place next week.

Yamada stepped off the bench to make his senior national team bow in Japan’s 6-1 win over Hong Kong in Yongin. And while he confessed to being proud of earning his debut in a Japan squad made up of domestic players only, he expressed dissatisfaction at his return of just two goals in 21 games this term compared to 19 the season before.

“I went into the game with the feeling that this was my chance to impress and although we won, I thought I could have done more,” Yamada stated. “I think that going forward, when we compete in the World Cup, it will be against far more difficult opponents, so I need to keep that in mind as I work on my national team progress.

“I though I might have been able to score a goal, but I think I learned a lot from this. On a personal note, I have to admit I have had a disappointing season. I set high standards for myself and I don’t think I met them if I am being honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I enjoyed a very good season previously and scored a lot of goals, but for whatever reason it didn’t happen again this season. I think the team played in a different style and that made a difference, but I am fully aware I have to raise my standards.

Brendan Rodgers gives intriguing transfer update

News broke earlier this month that Yamada featured high on Brendan Rodgers’ radar, with his bustling style understood to have impressed club scouts.

And confirmation that a deal is in the pipeline comes just a few days after Rodgers hinted there are plenty of irons in the fire being worked on behind the scenes while attempting to keep his cards close to his chest.

Speaking after Celtic’s 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Cork City in Ireland on Tuesday, Rodgers said: “There is a lot of work going on in the background and things that are what we’re hoping to achieve over the coming weeks. We definitely need that there (attacking reinforcements), especially at the top end of the pitch. I can’t confirm that there’s anything there at this moment.”