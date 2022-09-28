The 23-year-old has quickly established himself as a fan favourite among the Parkhead faithful.

Jota has admitted the chance to play Champions League football with Celtic was the key factor behind his decision to join the club on a permanent basis earlier this summer.

The Portuguese youth international sealed a £6.5million switch to Parkhead from Benfica after spending a successful loan stint with the the Scottish champions last season.

The 23-year-old winger scored 14 goals and claimed 14 assists to earn himself a place in the PFA Team of the Year and has replicated that form in the early stages of the current campaign.

Celtic's Jota despairs over an early missed chance over Real Madrid as Karim Benzema looks on. Now the winger is pledging that Ange Postecoglou's men will learn from mistakes in the 3-0 loss. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jota has scored four goals in his first nine games as Celtic began their title defence on a strong note and the Hoops are also eager to make their mark on the European stage.

After sampling his first taste of Champions League football with boyhood club Benfica three years ago, Jota revealed his obsession with the competition growing up in Portugal.

Speaking to the Celtic View, he said: “First of all what I can say about the Champions League is that it’s very fast, teams play very fast football.

“It will be nice to be back in it and our idea of the game is already fast and intense so we will be fine on that aspect. Then it’s just all about the quality because the best teams and the best clubs will be there and there are not many mistakes.

“The best teams are the ones that can score the most with the smallest amount of opportunities, so we need to be clinical and we need to enjoy every game because playing Champions League is something that every kid dreams about.

“I dreamed about it when I was young and right now I will have it again and I’m so excited to play in front of these fans and for this shirt.

“I would have to say I got quite emotional when I walked on to the pitch for the first time and listened to the Champions League anthem when I made my debut, that was a very emotional moment for me and my family.

“I’ve never missed a Champions League weekday since I was a kid, so it’s just tremendously proud for me and my family and I just want to keep on delivering and have these amazing experiences because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

Meanwhile, recent Hoops signing Oliver Abildgaard admits he has been impressed by the culture of his new surroundings in Glasgow as he awaits his first Parkhead appearance.

The former Rubin Kazan midfielder completed a deadline day loan move to the Scottish champions last month, following in the footsteps of ex-teammate Sead Haksabanovic.

The Danish star could be presented with an imminent opportunity to make his debut due to a mounting injury list and the 26-year-old’s work rate has been praised by coaches after being put through his paces at Lennoxtown during the international break.

Ange Postecoglou admitted it will take Abildgaard time to settle in but he appears in line to feature against Motherwell on Saturday.

