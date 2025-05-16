Leeds United are said to be one side interested in the Celtic attacker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An English pundit has branded a move from Celtic to Leeds United as a leap - with possible advances for the Hoops branded a punt.

The Premiership champions have looked to Daizen Maeda as their main man this season. He has scooped the PFA Scotland Player of the Year, adding consistent goals to his arsenal alongside trademark electric pace and all action pressing ability. He has netted 33 goals this season, leading to the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United being linked with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie is an EFL pundit down south and watched Leeds land the Championship title. He reckons as they head for the Premier League, Maeda would be a risky bet as he insisted on a jump from Scotland’s top force to Elland Road.

Celtic star to Leeds United verdict

Hendrie told Football League World: "Leeds are obviously linked with Celtic forward Maeda, 62 goals in 156 appearances for Celtic. I've said all along that Leeds are going to be linked with so many centre-forwards. Patrick Bamford probably isn't going to be around, Piroe has done very well but I think at times he's more of a 10, so they do need someone who is a bit more prolific.

"He's got experience and he's scored goals. The jump from coming down from Scotland to stepping into a Leeds side who will be expected to compete, you do think it could be half a gamble. But when you look at the numbers he has produced for Celtic, I don't think it would be a bad signing. This is going to be a tough one to call. Leeds will be linked with most strikers that are available or in their region of budget and I think he will be one of them."

Celtic teammate set to take centre stage with Premiership trophy

Meanwhile, Rodgers has confirmed club legend and current star James Forrest will lead the Celtic team out with the Premiership trophy after Saturday’s game with St Mirren at Parkhead. Amid his hunt for a goal that would see him scoring for Celtic in 16 consecutive seasons, Rodgers said: "It's great for him. I think it's long overdue, all the accolades he's receiving this season. You see him the other night, 33 years of age, but he's still strong in his legs, strong in his running. He's always had the quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, it would be a really lovely touch by the club for him to do that with his family. I think he's on everything,. He was so unlucky, the keeper makes a really good save the other night when he cuts inside off his left foot, the one in the second half. He's dragged the first one in the first half. But he's always a goal threat, James. He'll always be there. So, I'm pretty sure over the next couple of games, he'll get the goal. But if he doesn't, he's still a wonderful player."