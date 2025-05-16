Brendan Rodgers’ Premiership champions will aim to complete another domestic clean sweep when they face Aberdeen in Mount Florida

The referee and VAR officials for this season’s Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic have been announced by the SFA.

The treble-chasing Hoops will face off against Jimmy Thelin’s Dons at Hampden Park in the end-of-season on Saturday, May 24, with the world’s oldest trophy on the line.

The match comes after Brendan Rodgers’ side ran out 5-1 winners in a Pittodrie dress rehearsal on Wednesday night, with Maik Nawrocki, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Johnny Kenny and Adam Idah all on target as part of an experimental line-up with the Premiership title already secured.

And the Scottish Football Association have revealed that experienced whistler Don Robertson will take charge of the game, assisted by linesmen Ross Macleod and David Dunne. Colin Steven is named as the fourth official. Greg Aitken will be in charge of VAR and will be assisted by Sean Carr.

It will be the seventh time Robertson has officiated a game involving Celtic this season.

Aberdeen vs Celtic - What’s at stake for both teams?

Following a blistering start to the campaign under Scandinavian boss Thelin, Aberdeen have had a mixed season full of highs and lows. They missed out on a third-place finish when Hibs confirmed that position and a Europa League spot in midweek.

However, they could still guarantee European group stage football next term if they beat the champions and win their first piece of silverware since 2014 when they lifted the League Cup. It has been 35-years since they Aberdeen clinched Scottish Cup glory and they will go into this tie as huge underdogs.

Celtic won the last meeting between the pair in Mount Florida when they ran out emphatic 6-0 winners in the League Cup semi-final earlier this season. They boast an incredible recent record at the national stadium and haven’t lost a final there since 2012, when they were beaten by Kilmarnock.

The last time they tasted defeat in a Scottish Cup final was back in 2002, and the Parkhead side have won 26 of their last 27 games at Hampden stretching back to 2016. They will bid to continue their stranglehold of domestic honours by bagging a historic sixth domestic treble nine years.

For the Women’s Scottish Cup final played the following day, Dan McFarlane is the referee. He will be assisted by Brian Christie and Vikki Allan with Abbie Hendry confirmed as the fourth official. Calum Scott is at the VAR controls alongside Alan Mulvanny.