‘Natural leader’ - Andy Walker hails Celtic star after Premiership title win

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker described Callum McGregor as ‘a natural leader’ after he led the Hoops to an eleventh Premiership title in the last 12 seasons.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travelled to Hearts on Sunday afternoon knowing a win against Steven Naismith’s men would give them an insurmountable lead over Old Firm rivals Rangers and give the Australian manager his second title in as many seasons.

Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring for Celtic in the win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

After taking over an hour to break the deadlock at Tynecastle, Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring to put Celtic on the way and substitute Hyun-gyu Oh put the seal on the points when he doubled his side’s lead with just under ten minutes remaining.

The full-time whistle set of wild celebrations in the away end and on the pitch, with Hoops club captain McGregor racking up his 19th major trophy, an eighth Premiership title and his fourth as skipper.

Speaking as the celebrations were ongoing, former Hoops star Walker told Sky Sports: “It’s been a seamless transition. Scott Brown was so successful and in Callum McGregor you’ve got a natural leader as well.

“He cares for the club and is just as decorated as Scott Brown with trophy after trophy. Eleven out of the last 12 seasons they have won the title and you have to remember out of the last 20 domestic trophies, they’ve won 16.”

Walker also reserved praise for Hoops boss Postecoglou as he sealed his second league title against the same opposition that inflicted a defeat on his side in his first league game in charge.