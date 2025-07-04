The Hoops will be given their first run-out of the 2025/26 season against Scottish Championship opposition

With the 2025/26 season on the horizon, Celtic will kick-start their preparations by travelling the short distance across to Mount Florida to face Queen’s Park in their opening pre-season friendly.

The Hoops will be given their first runout of the new campaign tonight, with manager Brendan Rodgers likely to experiment with his starting XI and formation over the course of the evening.

Having reported back for training at the club’s Lennoxtown base last Friday, the vast majority of the first-team squad will be handed some important minutes as they gear up for another massive season ahead.

Queen's Park and Celtic meet in a pre-season friendly. | SNS Group / SFA

It’s a repeat of last summer’s friendly between the two sides at The City Stadium, which saw the Parkhead side run out 6-4 winners in a highly-entertaining contest with former striker Kyogo Furuhashi scoring a hat-trick and Matt O’Riley also on target before sealing his record £25m move to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their Scottish Championship opponents - now managed by Sean Crighton following the departure of St Johnstone legend Steven McLean as head coach - will be targeting a much-improved campaign after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and live stream details, latest team news and match officials.

What time does Queen’s Park vs Celtic kick-off?

The Hoops’ first pre-season friendly clash against Queen’s Park will take place at The City Stadium, Glasgow, on Friday, July 4. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 (BST).

Where can I watch Queen’s Park vs Celtic? Is there a live stream?

The match will NOT be broadcast live on television. The only way fans can watch the action unfold live is by signing up to Celtic TV. Both UK & Ireland and international subscribers will be able to keep a close eye on proceedings. Coverage on begins at 18:45 (BST) - one hour before kick-off.

What is the latest pre-match team news?

Rodgers‘ main priority will be to get as many minutes into as many players’ legs as possible as he looks to maximise fitness levels.

However, a number of key players will remain absent, including the likes of Kieran Tierney, Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate and more. Some stars were given additional time off following their recent international involvement.

The Scottish FA have announced that referee Iain Sneddon will be the man in the middle, assisted by linesmen Alastair Taylor and Michael MacDermid.