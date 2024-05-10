Odsonne Edouard sends joyous Celtic message after Parkhead announcement released

The 20th instalment of the Celtic Player of the Year Awards will take place this weekend.

Celtic are preparing for the 20th edition of the club’s Player of the Year awards ceremony and excitement is building ahead of the special evening. The Hoops will host the 2024 awards this Sunday at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and have promised the event will be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Current Celtic stars as well as past icons will come together for the latest annual ceremony, and more than 11,000 fans will also be given the opportunity to enjoy the event in person for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian and radio star Des Clarke will host the awards, alongside journalist, broadcaster and presenter Shebahn Aherne. A number of former Hoops stars and managerial figures will also make an appearance on Sunday, including Henrik Larsson, Chris Sutton, and Neil Lennon among many others.

Former Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is one of the latest names to be announced on the guest list, and the Frenchman has shared his excitement ahead of the awards on social media.

“Honoured to be present with these legends,” Edouard wrote on Twitter, which has already attracted comments from supporters.

The 26-year-old, affectionately nicknamed ‘French Eddy’ by Celtic fans, made the move to Glasgow back in 2018 in a in a club record transfer of £9 million, following a successful spell on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Édouard's successful loan spell at Celtic earned him a permanent move in 2018. He left the club in 2021 in a £14 million move to Crystal Palace, where he still is today.

Edouard notched an impressive 87 goals and 38 assists in 179 total appearances for Celtic, before he eventually moved on in 2021. The forward was snapped up by Crystal Palace for £14 million, seeing the Hoops pocket a healthy profit through his sale.