The former Hoops skipper believes the Ukrainians will provide a formidable test for Ange Posteco

Paul Lambert is adamant Celtic must pick up points on their travels if they want an extended run in the Champions League - but knows a point would represent a good outcome against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Scottish champions, who lost 3-0 at home to holders Real Madrid on matchday 1 last Tuesday, face the Ukrainian champions at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw on Wednesday due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Hoops have struggled on the road in European competition in recent years, suffering a shock defeat to FK Bodo/Glimt in Norway as they exited the Europa Conference League last term.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is left dejected as Bodo/Glimt celebrate their Europa Conference League first leg win at Celtic Park last week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Hoops captain Lambert knows exactly what is required to be effective away from home having won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and reached the UEFA Cup final with Celtic.

The ex-midfielder believes both runs were built on being difficult to beat on their travels and despite facing a formidable test in Poland, Lambert feels it is imperative his old club don’t leave empty-handed.

Shakhtar opener their Group F campaign with a surprise 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and Lambert said: “I think it is a dangerous game.

“I always thought Shakhtar was going be dangerous because it’s unknown in terms of what you’re going up against. I said that when the draw was made.

“The players and manager will know but I think people on the outside will look in and go ‘it’s only Shakhtar’. But they’ve gone to Leipzig and won 4-1 and will be buoyant because of that.

“If Celtic win it will be a brilliant result but I’m pretty sure if they get a point, they’d take that. I think they need some sort of results this week though.

“They just need to get over that wee hurdle where they can get points away from home in the Champions League to get through to the next round.”

Lambert added: “I think you must get something away from home - that’s they key.

“When we got to the UEFA Cup final in 2003 we played well away against Celta Vigo, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Boavista. That is the main thing Celtic need to do - get a result away from home.

“If they can pick up something on Wendesday night and take care of their home games, then they have a chance.

“When Dortmund won we beat Man United at Old Trafford in the semi-final. We only lost one game and that was to Atletico Madrid at home. We had beaten them in Madrid and lost 2-1 at home.

Ilie Iulian Miu of Steau (left) pursues Paul Lambert of Dortmund during the champions league match between Borusia Dortmund and Steau Bucharest in Dortmund, Germany

“We beat Steaua Bucharest and drew with Widzew Lodz away. You have to do that.

“If Celtic go to Poland and lose then that would be six points down already. The home games will take care of themselves because of the fantastic atmosphere.”

Despite suffering a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in their first group-stage match last week, Lambert remains optimistic about Celtic’s chances of progressing out of the group.

He admitted: “I think the manager will know Celtic can compete here simply because the support can drive you on and will carry them through, but you could still see the disappointment in his face after losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.

Celtic fans are seen during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Celtic and Real Madrid

“Nobody wants a pat on the back or to be told you did well. You want a result. The disappointment in Ange’s face was there for everybody to see- but that’s a good thing.

“He will know himself that teams will find it hard coming here. Carlo (Ancelotti) said how difficult it was before the game. This is a really tough place to get a result.

“Celtic can give anyone a game, although you are up against a completely different animal in Real Madrid.”