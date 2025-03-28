Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How we think Celtic will line up in their Scottish Premiership clash against Hearts at Parkhead this weekend

Celtic resume their Scottish Premiership title charge as they prepare to welcome top-six hopefuls Hearts to Parkhead on Saturday afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit 13 points clear of nearest challengers Rangers at the league summit, while the Jambos occupy sixth place with just a one-point lead over seventh-placed Motherwell as the battle to finish in the top half of the table heats up.

It’s only a matter of time before the Hoops retain the trophy as they aim to complete a domestic treble as we enter the final stretch of the campaign. However, Rodgers will hope for a reaction from his players after heading into the international break on the back off a 3-2 Old Firm defeat to the Gers.

That was Celtic’s first defeat on home soil this term and Hearts will pose another tough challenge for the men in green and white this weekend as Neil Critchley’s side aim to solidify their spot in the top six having looked like relegation candidates during the first half of the season.

The Gorgie outfit must improve on their recent record against the champions, though, having won just once in 23 previous head-to-heads.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference on Thursday, Rodgers said: “I think it will be a really good game. After a really difficult start for Hearts this season, they have obviously moved up the table well, Neil has settled in well and now they’re up in the top six and they’ll want to stay there.

“I think it will be a really difficult game for us. They’ve moved to a diamond in their structure in how they’re playing, so having played the diamond before myself, I know that it gives you attacking options in the game.

“So we have to respect that quality, but, for me, we’re at home and we need to impose our authority on the game from the very first whistle rather than wait for 20 minutes or 30 minutes to do that. So that’s on us tomorrow to do that and make it really, really difficult for Hearts.”

Predicted Celtic XI vs Hearts

Viljami Sinisalo, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Jeffrey Schlupp; Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Jota, Daizen Maeda.

SUBS: Scott Bain (GK), Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Adam Idah, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Johnny Kenny, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.