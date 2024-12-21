Predicted Celtic team vs Dundee United: Full-backs swapped and midfield alteration as Rodgers rotates squad
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits he’s 'very excited' to make his first-ever trip to Tannadice Park over two spells as Hoops boss on Sunday.
The Hoops have had a full week to recover from their gruelling Premier Sports Cup final victory that took 120 minutes and a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner and Rodgers will look to rotate his squad again in Tayside when they face Dundee United.
It has been a busy period for the Scottish champions and some players are bound to be feeling the effects of such an intense fixture schedule.
For that reason, we predict Alistair Johnston will be rested at right-back after sustaining a knock against Dinamo Zagreb. The Canadian recovered sufficiently to start the cup final against Rangers, but lasted only 70 minutes before he had to be replaced. It could be time for Rodgers to turn to Anthony Ralston to fill the void, while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alex Valle replace Greg Taylor on the opposite side of defence.
Other changes for Rodgers to consider is whether Adam Idah has done enough to merit a start in favour of Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Arne Engels could be given the nod over Paulo Bernardo for this one.
Speaking ahead of the game in his press conference, Rodgers stated: “It’s a ground I was full aware of growing up and following Celtic - that Tannadice was a really tough place to go. In that period, they had some really, really top players.
“For us, we’ll go there and Jim (Goodwin) has done really well with his team this season,. They’ve very organised and mix up the game well, so we know that we’re in for a really tough game.
“But I’m really looking forward to it. It’s always been a great place for Celtic supporters to go and the atmosphere is usually good.”
Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Valle; McGregor, Engels, Hatate; Maeda, Kuhn, Kyogo.
