Ange Postecoglou is without two key players in Germany with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada missing out due to injury and religious reasons.

Celtic have performed admirably in their opening two Champions League matches and will take on RB Leipzig in Germany tonight as they bid to continue their positive start in Group F.

With Old Firm rivals Rangers facing an early group stage exit, The Hoops will be desperate to ensure they are still playing European football after Christmas.

In order for that to happen, Ange Postecoglou’s side must overcome the pointless Bundesliga side at the Red Bull Arena and make sure they capitalise on chances created which has plagued them at this level so far.

Celtic's Japanese defender Reo Hatate (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian defender Lucas Taylor vie for the ball during UEFA Champions League Group F between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic

With optimism still high in the camp after two encouraging performances against Real Madrid (3-0) - which yielded 26 attempts on goal - and Shakhtar Donetsk (1-1), Celtic will back themselves to secure a precious three points in Saxony.

Leipzig have endured a mixed start to the season but are steadily beginning to find their feet again under new boss Marco Rose, who replaced Domenico Todesco last month.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against the Bundesliga outfit this evening:

Postecoglou will attempt to seek Celtic’s first ever win in Germany inspired by the club’s greatest ever manager, Jock Stein who was born 100 years ago today.

Stein’s legacy at Parkhead will live on forever, with every Hoops managed who has followed in his footsteps recognising the remarkable period of success the club achieved.

His Lisbon Lions team lifted the European Cup in 1967 and Postecoglou paid his own tribute to Celtic’s sensational nine-in-a-row boss, who died in 1985.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Australian said: “His feats in terms of success are unquestionable, particularly with winning the European Cup and his domestic dominance.

“But I think his legacy goes way beyond that. He’s one of those figures that exists in football, where his impact on a football club goes beyond just the success.

A view of the Jock Stein statue outside Celtic Park in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

”It was about the way the team played, the way they conducted themselves, the connection the team had with the fans and the connection he had with the fans.

“So, he’s one of those figures that even though his record was unbelievable, it goes beyond that. For guys like me, you’re not so much following in his footsteps as standing on his shoulders - and trying to uphold, hopefully, those values.

“I obviously want to bring success to this football club, that’s my aim. But I also want to uphold those values in terms of the way we play our football, understanding what our supporters mean to the football club - all those kinds of things which I think were just as important to Jock Stein.”

Celtic are likely to continue in a 4-3-3 formation, as they did against Motherwell on Saturday and it’s unlikely Postecoglou will make many alterations.

JOE HART: (GK) - Will undoubtedly retain his position between the sticks barring any late injury issue.

JOSIP JURANOVIC: (RB) - Continues to hold down the right-back position and will start this match.

MORITZ JENZ: (CB) - The German has formed an unconvincing partnership alongside Welsh in recent weeks and must step up to guide his inexperienced team-mate through a tricky test.

STEPHEN WELSH: (CB) - The youngster will continue to deputise for CCV amid a recent level of criticism. Will need to be on his A-game up against £60million-rated Christopher Nkunku and Timo Werner.

Celtic's Stephen Welsh applauds the fans at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - Likely to keep his place in favour of Alexandro Bernabei.

CALLUM McGREGOR: (CDM) - The skipper will continue to anchor from the number six role, despite looking in need of a rest.

REO HATATE: (CM) - Most influential player in the final third against Motherwell and the versatile Japanese midfielder will have a key role to play.

MATT O’RILEY: (CM) - Danish Under-21 international can pose Leipzig issues with his clever vision and footwork.

JOTA: (LW) - The Portugese winger has endured frustating nights against Madrid and Shakhtar but will hope he can carve out a way to goal.

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - Capable of causing Leipzig’s defence all sorts of problems with his pace and eye for goal.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi looks dejected after missing a good chance during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

DAIZEN MAEDA: (RW) - Hasn’t started any of the opening two group stage games but Haksabanovic’s recent injury on international duty and Abada’s absence could pave the way for the Japanese attacker.

