The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the Glasgow clubs prepare for matches with Motherwell and Aberdeen respectively this weekend.

Celtic can take another huge step towards their Scottish Premiership title party this weekend while Rangers are looking to delay that day for as long as possible and build momentum going into the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Motherwell on Saturday and the Gers are away to Aberdeen on Sunday in the final round of league matches before the split and before the two go head-to-head at Hampden Park. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

A Celtic star is said to be happy at Parkhead despite ‘serious interest’ being shown in signing him from clubs in the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga. Elsewhere, Burnley are reportedly set to finally make their move for one of Rangers’ many out of contract players after months of speculation. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Wednesday, April 19:

Premier League clubs ‘showing serious interest’ in Celtic star

According to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, clubs in the English Premier League and Germany Bundesliga are showing ‘serious interest’ in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. However, he also writes that the 22-year old is currently happy in Glasgow’s east end.

Writing on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him. The 22-year-old midfielder has 16 goals/assists for Celtic this season.”

Burnley ‘make their move’ to sign Rangers winger

Burnley have ‘made their move’ to sign Ryan Kent when his Rangers contract expires this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The EFL championship side, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League and are closing in on the English second tier title, have been linked with the former Liverpool man for months.