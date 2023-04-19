Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
7 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
22 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Premier League clubs ‘show serious interest’ in Celtic star as Burnley ‘make their move’ for Rangers man

The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the Glasgow clubs prepare for matches with Motherwell and Aberdeen respectively this weekend.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Celtic can take another huge step towards their Scottish Premiership title party this weekend while Rangers are looking to delay that day for as long as possible and build momentum going into the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side take on Motherwell on Saturday and the Gers are away to Aberdeen on Sunday in the final round of league matches before the split and before the two go head-to-head at Hampden Park. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window gets closer and closer.

A Celtic star is said to be happy at Parkhead despite ‘serious interest’ being shown in signing him from clubs in the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga. Elsewhere, Burnley are reportedly set to finally make their move for one of Rangers’ many out of contract players after months of speculation. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Wednesday, April 19:

Most Popular

Premier League clubs ‘showing serious interest’ in Celtic star

According to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, clubs in the English Premier League and Germany Bundesliga are showing ‘serious interest’ in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. However, he also writes that the 22-year old is currently happy in Glasgow’s east end.

Writing on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him. The 22-year-old midfielder has 16 goals/assists for Celtic this season.”

Burnley ‘make their move’ to sign Rangers winger

Burnley have ‘made their move’ to sign Ryan Kent when his Rangers contract expires this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The EFL championship side, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League and are closing in on the English second tier title, have been linked with the former Liverpool man for months.

It now looks like Vincent Kompany’s side will put an offer on the table to Kent who is one of many Ibrox stars set to leave the club in the summer when his current contract expires.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyMotherwellAberdeenGlasgow