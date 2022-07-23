Rangers ‘agree’ key contract deal, Celtic ace outlines plan for European games

The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Saturday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers and Celtic are hard at work as they prepare for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The Glasgow pair will be battling it out for the title again next term and have both been busy in the summer transfer window bolstering their ranks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both clubs today....

New move for winger

Rangers have let Josh McPake head out the exit door again.

The winger, who spent last season on loan in the English Football League with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively, will be playing in Scotland next term.

He has joined Queen’s Park to get some more experience under his belt.

Contract extension for key player

James Tavernier has reportedly agreed a new deal with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The full-back has played at Ibrox since 2015.

90min report that he has ‘agreed’ a contract extension until 2026 and it will be announced next week.

Celtic target praised by boss

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson has praised youngster Dylan Reid for turning down Celtic.

The teenager was the subject of a bid from the champions.

However, he has decided to stay put. His boss has said, as per Football Scotland:

“Credit to Dylan he has backed himself because he believes he will break into the first team here. If he does he will be an asset to ourselves and if he does leave he will go as a first team player as proposed to a B player or under 23 player. It wasn’t a surprise to me.”

Carter-Vickers looks ahead to the new season

Cameron Carter-Vickers is looking forward to playing in the Champions League next season.

Celtic have signed the defender permanently from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

He has outlined the Hoops’ plan for Europe next term in an interview with Sky Sports: