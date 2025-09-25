The 19-year-old defender made his first European start in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital last night

Colby Donovan couldn’t hide his delight after making his Europa League debut in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade.

The 19-year-old defender, who had started the Hoops’ previous two games after injuries to both Anthony Ralston and Alistair Johnston, kept his place in Brendan Rodgers’ starting XI in the Serbian capital despite Ralston’s return to fitness.

And the teenage talent was far from overawed by the occasion, confessing there were some nerves when he discovered before kick-off that he would be starting his first European tie.

The Scottish champions secured a deserved point with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half striker putting the visitors ahead before experienced former West Ham and Stoke City frontman Marko Arnautović equalised shortly after.

But it was academy graduate Donovan who, once again, caught the eye of Celtic supporters in testing circumstances after building on his promising first-team contribution in recent games.

“It was brilliant to get the start,” Donovan confessed. “To come in for a big game, even though it's a hard place to come, they put me in to start. To put the performance in I did, and to get the point over here is just brilliant.

“I'm over the moon. It was a bit of nerves, but you've always got to have nerves as a young player going in. But as soon as I got here, it left me, and as soon as I heard the first whistle, I knew it was time to go - time to work.”

Donovan lands glowing verdict from Brendan Rodgers

Following on from impressive performances against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle in recent weeks, Donovan earned yet more praise for another mature display in the intimidating Marakana Stadium atmosphere by Rodgers post-match.

He stated: “Coming to this stadium, which is a real challenge. He played with personality, he played with composure, and he has a toughness to him where he’s not going to get beaten easily.”

Donovan admits he just took everything in his stride and revealed he has taken heat from such encouraging words of support from Rodgers.

Speaking on TNT Sports, he added: “It's a hard place to come with the atmosphere. You hear the crowd behind you as you come in for the warm-up; they're just on you non-stop. As a team, when you hear that, it makes you want to play better and get forward. We got what we deserved.

“As a young player, I take pride in my personality and how I go about my day-to-day life. Playing under the gaffer has been brilliant. He's been brilliant with me, he's given me wee touching points on my game.

“The boys have been great, too, taking me under their wing. Playing for this club is a dream come true. It's a big confidence boost. He's a top, top manager. I'm over the moon.”