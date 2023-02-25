Another pundit prediction has dropped ahead of Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final between Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are now counting down the hours until Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Celtic will be hoping to press home their dominance and make it a season to remember, already looking very likely to win the league title this season. It’s for that reason the Hoops are favourites going into the tie, but pundit Jamie O’Hara believes Rangers might just ‘nick’ the win, selecting Ryan Kent as the difference-maker.

“It’s a huge game, massive game, everyone loves these games, and I think it’s probably the biggest rivalry in the world,” he told Grosvenor Sport. “Both teams are in really good form, Michael Beale’s gone in there, and Rangers are flying. Celtic are flying, no one has let up, and I think it’s going to be a brilliant game to watch.

“I think Michael Beale coming in when he has at Rangers, they’re a little too far behind to catch Celtic in the league, but next season the league title is going to be up for grabs for sure. I think Celtic win the league this season, but if Rangers can nick the Scottish League Cup Final, that says a lot about Michael Beale. If he comes straight in and wins a trophy… it’ll be interesting to see how the future pans out.

Advertisement

Advertisement