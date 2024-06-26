Angus Gunn | Getty Images

Celtic have a vacancy to fill between the sticks this summer

Celtic are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper following Joe Hart’s retirement.

The Hoops have a big decision to make on who to sign in that department as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Scotland’s number one Angus Gunn has been mentioned as a potential option by Alan McInally.

He played in all three of the Scots’ games at Euro 2024 and is now due to return to Norwich City for pre-season.

McInally has said: "Angus Gunn to Celtic? Maybe, maybe, because Joe's retired now. I don't think he played well against Germany. I really don't. I think he picked up though and I think he recovered against Switzerland and Hungary, for sure.

“But I thought he was at fault for the first goal against Germany and I thought he could have done better in a couple of instances. And certainly, as a goalkeeper, you have to be powerful and strong and you also have to be reliable for the guys in front of you. You need to know that we've got someone behind us that's just rock steady and consistently good.

“Would Celtic sign him? I don't know. I think Celtic would go for it. It's a good question. And I don't know if he’s got a connection with Celtic. I don't know. It's a hard one to answer. At the moment in time, he's probably happy where he is, at Norwich City, where his dad was, of course."

Gunn rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City, similarly to Hart, but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he was loaned out to Norwich to get some experience under his belt in the Championship before Southampton snapped him up permanently in 2018.

He went on to play 30 games for the Saints in all competitions and was also shipped out to Stoke City to get some experience under his belt.

The Norwich-born man then returned to his boyhood club again when the Canaries came calling in 2021 and has been their first choice since then.

Gunn has played 86 matches for the East Anglian outfit, 43 of which came last term. They reached the play-offs under former boss David Wagner but lost at the semi-finals stage to Leeds United.

He has a year left on his contract at Carrow Road so Norwich need to start thinking about his long-term future. They risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The ‘keeper has made 13 caps for Scotland so far in his career. Following their recent loss to Hungary, he said: “The goal at the end was because we were going for it, but I think the effort we gave today showed the fans and the country what it means to us.