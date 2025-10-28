Here are some of the runners and riders that could come into play for the vacant Celtic managerial position.

There’s been a seismic change at Celtic and the Hoops will need to act quickly over their next manager if the season is to be put back on track.

After Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Hearts left them eight points off top in the Premiership title race, Brendan Rodgers has opted to resign as boss, with the club also not in this year’s Champions League. He has not hid his feelings on recruitment and make up of his squad, as fans continue to protest against the board for a lack of transfer activity in the summer and other factors.

Rodgers has now opted to walk away in a shock move, with his contract not up until the end of the season. Attentions quickly turn to who will come next but who will that be? We take a look at seven possible options, from managers formerly of Manchester United and Wolves to club favourites

Kjetil Knutsen (Current club: Bodo/Glimt)

There’s questions to be asked over how much Knutsen would want to change role at this stage but there’s no doubt he is revolutionising his current club. He’s won four league titles, implemented a successful player-trading model in line with buying low and selling high that Celtic operate and has them in the Champions League. He’s got a job for life most likely in Norway if he wants it but there’s no doubting that Celtic would be a step up in prestige.

Marco Rose (Last club: RB Leipzig)

German coach is an experienced boss at Bundesliga level, having been at Borussia Dortmund and also had a decent stint at RB Leipzig which ended this year. He has the type of clubs on his CV that shows he knows what it takes to handle big expectations, and has not hidden his admiration for Celtic in the past. He said before the pair played in the Champions League last season: “The fans mean you need to be ready if you want to win here. It will be a great atmosphere, and we have to use it because we like to play in these kinds of stadiums.”

Scott Brown (Current club: Ayr United)

The legendary club captain is cutting his managerial teeth at Ayr United and delivered them to the Championship play-offs last season. He also has experience at Fleetwood Town but if he wasn’t a trophy-laden ex-skipper, there wouldn’t be a mention for him here. Given his standing at the club with the fans and those within Parkhead, however, him coming in with an experienced number two for example can’t be totally discounted. You only have to look at the interim management team of Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney for evidence.

Ange Postecoglou (Last club: Nottingham Forest)

It just seems so obvious, doesn’t it? The man who Rodgers replaced is out of work after an ill-fated Nottingham Forest stint but winning the Europa League at Tottenham made him a hero at Spurs. He would bring attacking football and desire to win fans would gravitate towards again.

Erik ten Hag (Last club: Bayer Leverkusen)

After such a calamitous reign at Bayer Leverkusen, the Dutchman is in need of rebuilding his managerial stock. His time at Manchester United came amid the backdrop of a club behind the scenes that did not seem in order but spells in his native land at Utrecht and Ajax showed his credentials for success. Would be a big name but the ex Manchester United boss doesn’t seem as out of reach as perhaps he once would have.

Ralph Hasenhuttl (Last club: Wolfsburg)

Developed a reputation for being an ‘Alpine Klopp‘ due to the similarities between his style and that of the former Liverpool manager. Coached RB Leipzig, Southampton and most recently Wolfsburg amongst others and high octane attacking football fits into the Celtic mould of winning with style.

Gary O'Neil (Last club: Wolves)

Surprise for many down south when he left Bournemouth, having completed a decent job at the Cherries. Continued that job at Wolves before the wheels fell off but across the two clubs, displayed he’s a top tier coach. More of the head coach style, however, and the ex-Wolves boss would see the pressure scale dialled up.