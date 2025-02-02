The Celtic megafan has revealed his plans to invite some current Hoops players along to attend a Oasis reunion gig this year

Iconic American rapper Snoop Dogg has outlined his plans to attend the Oasis reunion in Edinburgh later this year - and hopes a number of Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic stars will accompany him to the highly-anticipated gig.

The multi-millionaire Californian is known to be a huge fan of the Scottish champions, having previously been pictured wearing the green and white jersey during concerts. He congratulated the Parkhead club on winning the 2021/22 Premiership title by posting two trophy emojis on social media and also stated that he would be keen on investing in the club following Ryan Reynolds, decision to buy Wrexham.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Snoop admitted “his boy Noel” would be able to sort him tickets for the Manchester band's must-see reunion tour. And he plans to combine his love for Celtic and music by inviting some of Rodgers' players to see the Murrayfield concert in August.

He said: “People know I never need an excuse to come visit Scotland but yeah for real I need to come and see Oasis this summer. I tried to sign Noel back in 2009 when he had left Oasis, it just never quite happened – but the main thing is they have got back together. It’s a good thing for the music industry.

“The city I want to see them is Edinburgh, of course it is. If I reach out I know my boy Noel is gonna hook me up with tickets. It would be cool if a couple of the Celtic players could come with me – I’ll have to see what Noel can do.”

The global star has spoken about about desperate to visit Edinburgh for night out on the town to celebrate the Oasis reunion in style.

“When you are on tour I know you finish up in one city and fly right to another, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to party and have a big night out in Edinburgh,” the 17-times Grammy nominated artist added. “In the 90s those boys partied harder than anybody in rock and roll – I am sure they can handle one flight with a hangover.”

Boasting a net worth of £120 million, the 52-year-old and has been following Celtic from afar for over 20 years. He memorably wore the Hoops strip when he performed a gig at the OVO Hydro back in 2023 and was greeted at Glasgow Airport by a bagpiper, who played the song Still D.R.E upon his arrival.

The entrepreneur - real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - has played starring roles in a number of Hollywood films such as ‘The Wash’ and horror ‘Bones’. He previously revealed in an interview about the prospect of duetting of Celtic diehard Sir Rod Stewart and that he would love to share the stage with fellow Hoops supporter. Susan Boyle.