All the latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers are both set to return to competitive action this week after a month’s rest due to the World Cup. The likes of Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy and Borna Barisic all jetted off to Qatar last month, though the latter remains in the Middle East as Croatia face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final tonight.

Celtic will look to continue their brilliant start to the Scottish Premiership campaign as they take on Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon, while Rangers will take on Hibernian on Thursday night in Michael Beale’s first game in charge. The former QPR boss will have to hit the ground running if they are to catch up their Glasgow rivals who sit nine points ahead at the top of the table.

Here is the latest Celtic & Rangers transfer news...

St Mirren ‘eye’ swoop for Celtic youngster

St Mirren have been linked with a swoop for Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record. The Scottish champions have told the 21-year-old that his contract, which runs out next summer, won’t be renewed.

Robertson has only made one senior appearance for Celtic and has otherwise enjoyed loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra. The midfielder’s success in England has seen a number of League One clubs express their interest, with St Mirren joining them. Former Celtic star Scott Brown is also said to be targeting Robertson, while the Hoops youth product will reportedly make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Rangers summer signing ‘linked’ with Turkey switch

Rangers summer signing Ridvan Yilmaz is already a target for Galatasaray, according to the Evening Times. The 21-year-old moved to Scotland from Besiktas for £4m in the summer but has only made one start so far, finding himself behind Borna Barisic in the pecking order.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has now admitted that Yilmaz is one player that the Turkish giants are targeting and reports claim they are preparing a loan move with an option-to-buy for the defender. Speaking to the Evening Times, Buruk said: “As yet, we haven’t made a formal move for any player, but we are watching a lot of them.

“With regards to the ones mentioned - Rıdvan Yılmaz, Halil Akbunar and Deniz Undav - they are all good players and we are evaluating all of them. We have all their matches followed. Perhaps things will become more clear in January, but we have not had a meeting with any of them at the moment.”

However, Yilmaz’ representatives have insisted that he wouldn’t be returning to Turkey in January and will instead look to turn his fortunes around in Glasgow. “It should not be forgotten that Rıdvan’s transfer process was not very happy this summer,” his agent told Gazete Damga.

