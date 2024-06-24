Top flight club eye fresh raid on Celtic starlet amid Watford interest

Celtic winger Rocco Vata | Getty Images

Celtic face a battle to keep hold of the player this summer amid interest from elsewhere

Nottingham Forest are preparing a new offer for Celtic attacker Rocco Vata.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are lining up a move as they look to lure the youngster down the border to England. Championship side Watford and Italian Serie A outfit Bologna have also been credited with an interest.

Vata, 19, sees his contract with Celtic expire at the end of this month and although he has been offered fresh terms by the Scottish Premiership champions, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension which means he is due to become available as things stand.

The Republic of Ireland youth international doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors and will be weighing up his options as he waits to find the right move.

His father, Rudi, has recently provided this update on his son’s situation: “Rocco is a very unique boy. He has had 15 offers from 15 different clubs right now and he has still not decided where he wants to continue with his future.

“He is analysing his options. He was born with freedom, Rocco, and he chose to become a footballer. As his dad I only try to keep him right. There are no less than seven or eight Serie A clubs who have shown interest in Rocco. There are English clubs for sure, there are clubs in Spain for sure, and Celtic also, it is there.”

Vata has been with Celtic since 2012 and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the Glasgow outfit at various different youth levels over recent years and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The teenager has been a key player for the Hoops’ B team in the Lowland League, which is the fifth tier of the Scottish football pyramid, scoring 30 goals in 58 matches in all competitions.

He has also featured on six occasions for the first-team under Brendan Rodgers and has chipped in with a single goal.

Nottingham Forest could try and tempt him with a move to the Premier League as they prepare for another year in the top flight under the guidance of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Reds won promotion from the Championship back in 2022 after beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley and have managed to stay up in both of their last two campaigns.

Watford have also been linked with Vata and may be able to offer him more game time than Forest. The Hornets remain in the second tier and are managed by Tom Cleverley these days.

He was chosen by the Hertfordshire club following their decision to part ways with Valerien Ismael and has steadied the ship at Vicarage Road as he looks to put his own stamp on their squad.