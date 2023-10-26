Virgil Van Dijk inherited the club captaincy at Liverpool after the departure of Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has implemented a new rule at Anfield which takes inspiration from his days at former club Celtic.

The Dutch defender spent two years at Celtic Park between 2013 and 2015 and helped the Hoops to win two consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and one League Cup.

Van Dijk enjoyed a successful three year stint at Southampton and helped the club to a European finish before joining Liverpool in 2018 for a then world-record fee for a defender.

In his six years at Liverpool, Van Dijk has lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Champions League and established himself as one of the club’s greatest defenders of the modern era.

His consistent form over this period earned him the captain’s armband this summer after the departure of high profile names such as former skipper Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho.

Liverpool are currently in the middle of a huge restructure with a number of new names joining the club and Van Dijk has also marked his own stamp on proceedings as he inherits the armband.

Former captain Henderson was renowned for barking instructions at his players out on the pitch, while Van Dijk has opted to gather his team into a huddle to dish out some motivational words of wisdom before a game.

The 32-year-old credits his time at Celtic as the inspiration for this idea and claims it is an effective way of setting the tone for a game.

Van Dijk told TalkSport : “It was something that we did when I was a Celtic player and I always liked it because I thought it set the tone for the game and it also gave the crowd a signal that we were ready to go.

"It can also help the atmosphere with it being so close to the match starting, so if our fans want to join in by building up the noise and adding to the sense of anticipation I certainly won’t complain, even if it makes it difficult for me to make myself heard."

Van Dijk also heaped praise on the captains of previous years and expressed his delight as he follows in their footsteps.

He added: “This club has had some incredible captains over the years, leaders who would bring the best out of themselves and their team time and time again.

“So to be on the list with people like that is definitely not the kind of thing that I would have expected when I started playing.