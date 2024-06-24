'We will see' - Boss delivers verdict on Celtic links to 10-goal ace

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. | Getty Images

Celtic have the chance to bring in some new faces now the transfer window is open for business

Dundee are yet to receive any bids for Celtic-linked Luke McCowan this summer and his current side aren’t ruling out the possibility of him signing a contract extension.

Tony Docherty’s side could face a battle to keep hold of the winger over the next couple of months after his impressive past season.

McCowan, who is 26-years-old, remains under contract at Dens Park until 2025 meaning he still has 12 months left on his deal. However, they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen new terms anytime soon.

Docherty has said: “It is something we have discussed with him and we are in talks at the moment. We are still in discussions with regards that and we will see how it progresses.

“There is speculation all the time. I take it and Luke should take it as a huge pat on the back for the season he had.

“There are other players who have had very good seasons. The nature of the game is that when you are doing well you will attract suitors. He is back in and is the life and soul.

"It is important we maintain that harmony and Luke is at the heart of that. You wouldn’t know anything different with Luke. He comes in, does his job and gets on with it.

"That’s why he is such a brilliant personality and such an infectious personality in that dressing room. He is going to attract attention but he is a Dundee player and that is the way things are.”

He added: "We have not had any bids, not that I am aware of. It is part of the process. When you are doing well and attracting attention, then you need to adapt and continue the process.

"It gives other players the opportunity or you can bring in others. Luke was an example. When we came into the building he changed from a winger to a midfielder and things have happened for him.

"Things happen and develop but Luke is a Dundee player and I am loving working with him. Hopefully that continues."

Celtic could see McCowan as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. However, he would likely find it hard to start at Celtic Park due to the options that they have at their disposal in his position.

The Greenock-born man rose up through the ranks at Ayr United before Dundee swooped in for him three years ago.

He has since made 117 appearances and has scored 25 goals, 10 of which came in the last campaign.

McCowan is certainly an option for Celtic and other top end Scottish Premiership teams and has proved himself over recent times. The fact he is left-footed would make him a useful option.