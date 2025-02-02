Celtic and Rangers have until the end of the window to sign players

Celtic and Rangers have until the deadline to bring in some new faces. The pair also have the chance to let some players head out the exit door.

The Hoops have brought winger Jota back this winter to boost their attacking ranks as they chase down another title ahead of their rivals. They have also seen attacking midfielder Kyogo Furuhashi head out the exit door to France with Rennes.

As for the Gers, they have landed defender Raphael Fernandes on loan from Benfica. They have also cut ties with the likes of Kieran Dowell, Rabbi Matondo and Alex Lowry to free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for reinforcements.

When does the January transfer window shut?

The January window closes on Monday 3rd February at 11pm. It ends in February this year to align with other European leagues.

Can SPFL clubs sign players past the January deadline?

Yes. If the relevant paperwork has been submitted, Celtic and Rangers can still register players after the 11pm deadline. They will get an extra hour but once that is over, they won’t have any more time. Teams can sign free agents at any time.

What has been said?

Celtic are still hopeful of doing some more business. Brendan Rodgers has said: “We’re hopeful of improving the squad. I think that is key for us. Players have gone out. We want to keep the strength in the squad. We’ve brought in a few.

“We have Jota, who we’re really happy with. He’s had a great period here and now he’s got a chance to build on that legacy. He’s a little bit behind in terms of his football fitness, I would say. But he’s a fantastic addition for us so hopefully we can add a few more.

“He’ll be in the squad for Sunday. We need to work him back up, both in the training, pitching and in the game and then we’ll just build him up over these coming months.”

Meanwhile, Rangers may also be active. Their head coach Philippe Clement has said: "I think it's necessary to make a next step with the squad in certain positions. We will see how far we will get because at the end it's the board who decide what money can be spent or not.

"It can be that still people leave. Kieran (Dowell) and Rabbi (Matondo) were not playing much and had good wages. Contracts out of the past, not the same contracts that the club can give anymore to new players. That's also one of the reasons that they could go and that they could be replaced by younger players or by new players who can step into the building."