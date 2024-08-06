The left-back has interest from elsewhere | Wolves via Getty Images

Celtic have the chance to bring in some new faces before the deadline

Celtic are the ‘preferred’ destination for Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno amid competition from Leeds United, as per a report by GiveMeSport (via TEAMtalk reporter James Marshment).

The Hoops have been linked with a swoop for the defender this summer. Marshment wrote on X: “Told Hugo Bueno is a player that Leeds like but Wolves player currently prefers move to Celtic, with the offer of UCL football a big attraction. Situation may change but there are currently other sides in the hunt.”

Celtic could see the 21-year-old as someone to bolster their defensive department. They have been patient with their recruitment since the end of last season as Brendan Rodgers waits for the right targets to become available.

Their current senior option in Bueno’s position is Greg Taylor. However, they need some competition for the Scotland international, especially with European football on the horizon.

Bueno is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2028 meaning that they are under no pressure to let him leave permanently. If they are to let him depart on a temporary basis, he could still have a bright future ahead of him under Gary O’Neil.

Celtic aren’t the only team said to be admirers recently, with Leeds United now mentioned. They were beaten in the Championship play-off final last term by Southampton at Wembley and will be eyeing promotion to the Premier League again.

Bueno was handed a new deal by Wolves in November last year. Their Sporting director Matt Hobbs said at the time: “Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player. It’s testament to everyone involved.

“Since Palace, he’s got more comfortable and had a Spanish under-21 call up which was thoroughly deserved. The whole journey, there’s been so many people who have played their part, but the one constant has been how good a professional Hugo has been throughout it all.

“We are blessed in that area of the pitch. We’ve got two young, exciting left-backs, who are slightly different, but both have huge talent. They’re competing against each other and they’re really close as well, so it’s a healthy competition, but we will see the benefits of that from both of their performances.”

Bueno was born in Vigo and started his career at CD Areosa. He moved over to England in 2019 and has since risen into the first-team picture at Wolves. The Spain youth international was handed his senior debut in a league clash against Nottingham Forest back in 2022 and hasn’t looked back since. He has since become a regular for his current club.

The full-back has made 48 appearances for them in all competitions, 25 of which came last term, but his situation is up in the air right now amid interest from Celtic.