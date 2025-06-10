Players expected to report back for pre-season training at Auchenhowie over the coming weeks - here’s everything you need to know

It has been just 25 days since Rangers brought the curtain down on their largely forgettable 2024/25 campaign - but pre-season is almost upon new head coach Russell Martin and his squad.

The former Southampton, MK Dons and Swansea City boss will welcome his players back to the club’s training centre at Auchenhowie later this month, with some currently on international duty and expected to return slightly later than others.

The likes of skipper James Tavernier, goalkeeper Jack Butland and new recruit Lyall Cameron are likely to be in attendance from day one ahead of kick-starting a new era and they could be joined by several new faces through the door at Ibrox.

So how are Rangers pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know as the squad prepare to regroup...

When do Rangers return for pre-season training?

The Rangers squad are due to return for pre-season training on Monday, June 23, as previously revealed by midfielder Nicolas Raskin following the end of season stalemate against Hibs at Easter Road last month.

He said at the time: “We’re coming back on the 23rd of June, so it’s not that far away. We need to plan the pre-season, so yeah, it’s always better. We all know the situation. We’ve seen some people coming into the building, but we’ve not really had any talks. So we’re just waiting to see how we’re going to go.”

Martin will have almost a full month to work with his players prepare ahead of UEFA Champions League qualifiers and the start of the 2025/26 season.

Where will Rangers pre-season training camp take place?

Rangers have confirmed they will head down south to St George’s Park, home of the England national team, for an “intensive training camp” on Monday, July 7. Martin will put the first-team squad through their paces, while taking a closer look at a number of the club’s youngsters.

Unconfirmed reports suggest Rangers will also travel to France for a short a training stint in the Catalonian village of Peralada. As things stand, the first-team have a free weekend on the reported date.

What friendly fixtures have Rangers announced?

Rangers have announced two men’s first-team friendly matches so far against Belgian side Club Brugge and EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough. A bounce match with National League side Hartlepool United has also been added to the scheduled.

A fourth fixture is set to be announced with Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse believed to be the opposition on Friday, July 18 with a 6pm kick-off. The game is expected to be played at the 3,400 capacity Stade Saint-Michel, home of fifth-tier side Canet Roussillon.

Other games are likely to be arranged in due course.

Rangers Vs Club Brugge- Ibrox Stadium (Sunday, July 6, KO 2pm)

Tickets are priced at £18 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for kids.

Hartlepool United Vs Rangers XI - The Prestige Group Stadium (Sunday, July 20, KO 3pm)

A blend of youth and experience will be on show, led by coach David McCallum in the north east of England. The Rangers team will predominantly be made up of B-team players, but there is a chance that some senior players could also be involved.

Tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £7 for concessions.

Rangers Vs Middlesbrough - Ibrox Stadium (Saturday, July 26, KO 2pm)

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £12 for concessions and £8 for kids.

Which Rangers players are on international duty?

Eight players are currently away on international duty at present.

John Souttar - Scotland Connor Barron - Scotland Mohamed Diomande - Ivory Coast Nicolas Raskin - Croatia Cyriel Dessers - Nigeria Nedim Bajrami - Albania Rabbi Matondo - Wales Hamza Igamane - Morocco

Which teams can Rangers face in Champions League qualifying?

Rangers will enter the League Path of Champions League qualifying round two as a SEEDED team alongside RB Salzburg and Viktoria Plzen. They have discovered their potential opponents and could face one of the following three unseeded teams in a two-legged tie:

Panathinaikos (Greece)

Servette (Switzerland)

SK Brann (Norway)

Clubs involved in this round were finalised after the end of league campaigns across Europe.

What are Rangers key dates ahead of the 2025/26 season?

Friday, June 20 - Scottish Premiership fixtures released

Wednesday, June 18 - Champions League second qualifying round draw

July 22/23 - Champions League 2nd qualifying round first leg

July 29/30 - Champions League 2nd qualifying round second leg

August 2/3 - Scottish Premiership matchday one

Monday, September 1 - Scottish transfer window closes (7pm BST, subject to change)

Scottish transfer window closes (7pm BST, subject to change) May 16/17 - Scottish Premiership matchday 38