Referee Don Robertson during a pitch inspection ahead of a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Dundee have slammed the “severity” of the six-figure fine they have been received from the SPFL over issues relating to the state of the Dens Park pitch this season.

Following a tribunal on Friday afternoon, the Tayside outfit have been hit with a hefty bill, which also includes an additional cost to cover Sky Sports’ outgoings to broadcast the televised Premiership clash, with the surface deemed unplayable on FIVE separate occasions this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Docherty’s side had their league encounter with title-chasing Rangers rescheduled twice in recent weeks, leading to further delays and affecting the post-split fixture schedule release. The match was eventually played last night, with Philippe Clement’s Gers held to a goalless draw against the top-six Dark Blues.

The Ibrox side blasted their top-flight rivals for displaying “negligence and unprofessionalism” earlier this month following late call-offs. And the governing body has now confirmed they have taken appreciate action after a disciplinary hearing. A statement announced Dundee will need to cough up £186,000 for the five games being delayed on October 7, 2023, December 23, 2023, January 2, 2024, March 17, 2024, and April 10, 2024.

In addition, the SPFL confirmed £120,000 of that number has been suspended until the end of the season. Should further issues arise they'll be forced to pay the full amount. A spokesperson said: "SPFL Rules on pitch condition are an integral part of maintaining a fair league competition." However, Dundee outlined their stance and made it clear the substantial fine was far greater, £150,000 with £120,000 suspended. They stated that the additional £36,429.60 related to reimbursing Sky Sports on behalf of the governing body for the broadcaster paying staff to cover two fixtures that did not go ahead against the Light Blues, with the club now planning to seek legal action over an appeal.

A club statement confirmed: "Following an SPFL disciplinary hearing today, Dundee FC has been advised of the Tribunal’s findings as set out in the SPFL press release, which in our view is inaccurate. Dundee FC has in fact been fined £150,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25. This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a single waterlogged pitch postponement next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad