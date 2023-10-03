‘My sole focus’ - Preston North End boss has say on Rangers links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has insisted he is fully focused on his job at Deepdale amid links to Rangers. The Gers are in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Michael Beale.

A host of names have emerged as candidates over the past 48 hours such as Kevin Muscat, Chris Wilder and Graham Potter. The Scottish Premiership giants have a big decision to make on who to appoint next as they look to get closer to Celtic in the table.

Rangers-linked Lowe has been in charge at Preston since 2021 and has won 40.7% of games in charge of the Lilywhites. His side are currently 3rd in the Championship after an impressive start to the new season.

He has said, as per the Lancashire Evening Post: “I was aware of it (Rangers links) this morning actually on the way in, my lad told me. Again, I don’t do social media, I don’t know. But, I think I’ve been linked with many jobs since I’ve been a manager. I think, when your team is doing well and you’re doing well, you’re obviously going to get linked.

“But, I am the Preston North End manager and it’s a privilege to manage this football club, working with Peter Ridsdale and the Hemmings family. Whether it is true or it’s not true, I don’t know. But, as far as I’m concerned, this football club and the fans have stuck by me.

“We went through a tough time last season and you only have to look at what we are doing now. I think I will probably be one of 20 or 30 people to be linked with a fantastic opportunity to manage someone like Rangers Football Club. But, my sole importance is Preston North End and there will probably be another manager linked with it this afternoon, tomorrow and whenever.

“For us, it is just the work we are doing. We are just doing our job and ultimately, when you are doing a decent enough job you are always going to get linked with other clubs. I am probably just one of 25 or 30 names, so it’s nothing to me. My sole focus is PNE.”