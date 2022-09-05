Everything you need to know ahead of Matchday 1 in Group F...

Champions League group stage football returns to Celtic Park for the first time since 2017 and holders Real Madrid will mark the occasion with a trip to Glasgow to take on the Scottish champions.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won all seven of their Premiership matches at the start of the season, while the Spanish giants have also won their first five in all competitions, meaning both teams will put their 100 per cent unbeaten records on the line.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

A runners-up place in the section looks achievable on paper given the club’s current run of form and Postecoglou’s side will receive the vocal backing of another capacity crowd on Tuesday night.

Celtic’s last appearance in the group stage of the competition saw them finish in third spot before losing to Zenit St Petersburg in the last-32 of the Europa League.

They did, however, advance out of their group in the European Cup in season 2012/13, before losing out to Juventus in the round of 16 and the club have enjoyed plenty of historic nights at Parkhead in Europe.

Real Madrid - the current holders - lifted the trophy for the 14th time last season by beating Liverpool in the final and the reigning La Liga champions claimed further silverware after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup last month.

The last meeting between the sides took place in the quarter-finals of the 1979/80 European Cup, Celtic losing 2-0 in the first leg in Glasgow before sealing a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture to progress to the semi-finals.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic Vs Real Madrid

What: Champions League - Group F (Matchday 1)

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, September 6th – kick-off 8pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match using the BT Sport app across all devices.

A pay-per-view option will be available via Celtic TV, which can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide live radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 17/4 | DRAW 10/3 | REAL MADRID 4/7

Real Madrid are clear favourites to win their opening group stage fixture. Karim Benzema is 11/4 favourite to score first with Mariano Díaz and Vinícius Júnior priced at 9/2. Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available at 7/1, with Daizen Maeda at 15/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Swiss referee Sandro Scharer has been selected by UEFA to take charge of Matchday 1. It is the first time that he will have been the man in the middle for either side.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Bekim Zogaj and Jonas Erni, with Jonas Fahndrich named as the fourth official. Fedayi San is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Real Madrid?

Kyogo Furuhashi has handed Celtic a pre-match fitness boost after the Japanese striker took part in training on Monday morning at the club’s Lennoxtown base.

Furuhashi was forced off inside the opening five minutes against Rangers with a shoulder injury and was later captured falling on the pitch as he celebrated with his team mates at full-time.

However, centre-back Carl Starfelt was NOT involved in the training session and looks set to miss out after sustaining a knock to his knee just before the hour mark on Saturday.

Injury-hit midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has been left out of the official 25-man squad - his absence is explained by UEFA rule requirement concerning the inclusion of up to eight home nation and academy products.

James McCarthy has made the cut, alongside new arrival Oliver Abildgaard who could be involved for the first time.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has some of the biggest names in world football at his disposal, including Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and David Alaba.

Ancelotti hinted at the weekend talisman Benzema could be rested amid a hecitc fixture schedule, while new reserve singings Iker Bravo and Vinicius Tobias have been registered for the Champions League but have been left out of the squad for this match.

Defensive duo Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola are sidelined due to fitness issues.