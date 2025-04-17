Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherwell will be active in the summer transfer market.

Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer has confirmed the club will hunt attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Fir Park club will finish in the bottom six this season after a 0-0 draw against Hearts, and start their post split fixtures at home to St Johnstone. Wimmer’s side failed to register a shot on target in the game and while they have a plethora of attacking options at the club, many have been injured or not hit goalscoring form.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jack Vale and Zach Robinson are injured while Tony Watt, Luke Plange, Will Dickson and Luke Armstrong are all on loan alongside Vale. Moses Ebiye is out of contract come the end of the campaign. Wimmer says the final third will be a focus of recruitment.

Motherwell seek attacking spark

He said when asked if the attack was somewhere he’d look to strengthen in the summer: “Absolutely, but it's also a topic from behaviour, how you come in the last third and how you play the final ball. I said it before, normally in my stations before it was always results like 4-0, 4-3, 3-2. Normally it's also a strength of mine to find solutions, but it needs time. We have to make clear pictures of what we need for the next season also.”

Wimmer’s side have no game this weekend amid Scottish Cup semi final matches. He added: “Sunday we were off, then we work on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then they get days off to get a fresh mind and then we start on Monday. There are many things to improve, but there are also things I'm satisfied with, how we develop.

“Saturday better in the defence performance. I think Hearts had one and a half big chances, I can only remember one really big chance in the first half. I think it was better. We defended better as a team. We have to improve our game in the last third. To have more punch, to take more crosses, to bring more players in the box, to create more opportunities, to stress more the opponent, to stress more the centre-backs.

“This is something that for me is the most difficult content in the game, but we have to work. This is my job as a manager, to work this, to recognise the topic. This is something I expect from myself, to work and to give the players solutions for the final third.”