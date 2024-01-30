Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers and Celtic linked target Scott McKenna is reportedly set to complete his exit from Premier League side Nottingham Forest before the January transfer deadline.

The Scotland international has made just six appearances for the English top-flight club this season, with his last coming as a substitute in the 3-2 FA Cup replay win over EFL League One side Blackpool earlier this month.

It was reported at the start of January that both Glasgow giants were interested in the powerful centre-back and the Ibrox side seemed to have edged to the front in the battle for his signature after it emerged that Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was exploring other defensive options.

However, it now seems that McKenna's future lies abroad with various reports south of the border claiming the 27-year-old is set to join Danish Superliga champions FC Copenhagen in the next 24 hours.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy, McKenna wants to play regular football in a bid to rubber-stamp his place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad ahead of the summer's European Championships in Germany. Percy wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Another outgoing at #nffc : Scotland international Scott McKenna is set to sign for #FCCopenhagen. Great opportunity for McKenna who needs regular football ahead of the Euros (Copenhagen also face Man C in UECL next month)."

It remains unclear if the deal to join Copenhagen - who are preparing to the start of their new season in Denmark - will be a permanent switch or a loan move. It's believed that any fee involved would be fairly minimal given the player is out of contract at the end of the season.

