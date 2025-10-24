The latest reaction to a night of mixed fortunes for Celtic and Rangers in the Europa League

It was a night of contrasting fortunes for Scottish clubs in European competition - but it could have been far worse from a coefficient standpoint had it not been for Celtic’s 2-1 comeback Europa League win over Sturm Graz.

Brendan Rodgers’ side staged a second half fightback against the Austrians at Parkhead to secure a first win in the competition at the third time of asking. However, Rangers slumped to a dismal 3-0 defeat away to SK Brann, leaving them bottom of the 36-team league phase table.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest news headlines following last night’s action:

Liam Scales highlights two key factors behind Celtic’s first Europa League victory

Liam Scales reckons an improvement in tempo and resilience were the two main factors that earned Celtic their first Europa League win at the third time of asking against Sturm Graz.

Asked if the result felt like a mixture of elation and relief, the Irishman told TNT Sports: “Yes, definitely. We knew we needed to get a result in the competition, so the relief is there. But I think we deserved it with that performance. We're really happy.

“The tempo of how we played (was better). The goal we conceded, it was just a really good piece of quality - there's not much you can do about that. We reacted well and kept going. We missed a couple of chances, but we kept creating and the speed was there that we had been missing the last few weeks. I think that was the main difference.

“The manager was just frustrated with how the results were going and how some of the performances were. So we were all in the same boat, we all thought the same thing. We needed to up our game and it (Rodgers comments) motivated us to do better.

“We just want to replicate that tempo, that quality of performance in our next game. That's as far as we're looking. We have a few big games coming up, but we're just looking at the next one right now.”

Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell confronted again by furious Rangers fans at airport

Under-fire Rangers chiefs Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell were targeted once again by furious supporters in the wake of Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to SK Brann at Bergen Airport.

Just a few weeks on from being confronted by furious punters inside a hotel lobby a after 2-1 loss against Sturm Graz in Austria on matchday two, the duo were served more verbal abuse in public amid a heightened security presence at the airport last night.

On this occasion, two Gers followers had to be held back by security staff as the heated altercation broke out.

It comes after both men intimated they wouldn’t quit their respective roles earlier this week after a banner was unveiled last weekend calling for the pair to pack their bags.