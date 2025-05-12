A roundup of the latest news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic on Monday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures take place this midweek, with Celtic and Rangers both set for a quickfire return to action after their weekend matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers ‘monitoring’ Cypriot striker

Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on talented young Cypriot striker Evagoras Charalambous and have scouted him in his last three matches.

The Ibrox side are preparing for another major squad overhaul this summer with a proposed takeover by the 49ers Enterprises group nearing completion. And a report from 24 Sports in Cyprus claims the Light Blues sent a scout to watch the 19-year-old hitman in action for Anorthosis Famagusta in recent weeks.

Charalambous has scored in all three of those games and has made a huge impact after bursting onto the scene earlier this year. He has netted five times in just seven starts for the club and representatives of Rangers watched him find the back of the net against Nea Salamis, Enosis and AEL Larissa.

He has two years left to run on his contract and Rangers are likely to face competition from second-tier German outfits, Kaiserslautern and FC Nurnberg as well as Premier League side Brighton to sign the promising attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charalambous could be available for a knock-down price of only £100k due to the release clause in his contract.

Brendan Rodgers lays down challenge to Hoops starlet

Brendan Rodgers has challenged rising Celtic starlet Sean McArdle to be “curious” and pick captain Callum McGregor’s brain if he wants to nail down a regular spot as a first-team player.

The 17-year-old was handed his senior debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Hibs and will have set his sights on making more appearances heading into next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rodgers insists the youngster has a bright future ahead of him. He told Sky Sports: “There’s always a pathway here for young players. It’s about getting that opportunity. Sean has done well with the B-team. He’s 17 years of age so to go out and get that feeling was great for him.

“He needs to build on that now. He’s not a first-team player yet. He’s had an opportunity, he’s showed personality when he came on. Now he’s got to be curious and speak to Callum McGregor and the other guys who have come through the system. He’s had the opportunity but now the hard work begins.”