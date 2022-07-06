Rangers set to ‘agree’ transfer deal as Celtic receive ‘huge boost’

All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to add to their squads this summer.

Celtic and Rangers are both back on the grass as they ramp up preparations for the new season.

It should be another exciting season in the Scottish Premier League as the top two continue to get stronger and stronger.

Both sides are adding fresh faces to their respective squads this summer, though, it’s Celtic who have made the more impressive start to the window.

Rangers will be looking to catch up over the course of the coming weeks, with plenty of time still remaining in the window.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.

Aribo close

Rangers are about to lose midfielder star Joe Aribo.

The Gers made an attempt to keep the midfielder with a new contract offer this summer, but their proposal was rejected.

And in a bid to get what they can for Aribo this summer, Rangers are about to agree a deal with Premier League side Southampton.

Fabrizio Romano says an agreement is ‘close’ over a £6million deal, with Aribo happy to make the move.

Reid offer

One player who could be headed to Ibrox is St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid.

Reid made history last season when he became the youngest player to ever play in the Scottish Premier League at 16 years and five days.

And according to The Daily Record, Rangers are preparing a six-figure bid as they look to add Reid to their development side.

Odey boost

Celtic have been given a boost in their reported bid to sign Randers frontman Stephen Odey this summer.

Odey has been linked with a move to Parkhead this summer, and amid those links, he was asked about a possible move to Scotland.

He replied: “These are big clubs, and it is clear that this is something that I want to be open to.”